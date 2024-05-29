The Big Picture Shemar Moore won't be returning to Criminal Minds: Evolution due to schedule conflicts with S.W.A.T.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 promises an intense new mystery with Elias Voit back in the mix, seeking blood.

The BAU team will continue their investigations without Derek, but Spencer Reid's return is still uncertain.

The BAU team in Criminal Minds: Evolution may need another member, and that is Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore). Fans hoped to see him return in the upcoming season of the show, as the team continues to investigate Gold Star and bring Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) to justice. The series showrunner Erica Messer, recently spoke with TV Line to address the hopes of Moore returning to the show, and the update could not be any more disappointing. She said:

“We didn’t have any [opportunity] this season. He was, he thought, finishing his run on S.W.A.T., and now they have a renewal.”

So it looks like the team are on their own. Without Derek Morgan, the team will have to investigate Gold Star on their own and may have to make a deal with the devil. At the end of Season 1, during a phone call, Voit mentions Gold Star in a conversation, which sends Director Bailey (Nicholas D’Agosto) scrambling to the Attorney General (Monnae Michaell) and legal counsel Rebecca Wilson (Nicole Pacent). Voit is let go, but he shoots Bailey in the head as he attempts to make a deal, sending him to the FBI building in orange overalls. The episode ends as someone visits him, but fans will have to wait until June to see how all this unfolds.

Fans may not want to hold their breath for a Derek Morgan appearance even beyond Season 2. Moore’s S.W.A.T. schedule clashes with Criminal Minds: Evolution, as they have just been renewed for an eighth season. The show recently had a lucky escape, as it was originally cancelled after six seasons before being rescued and renewed for a seventh and eighth season. Moore will make his return as the show’s lead, playing Daniel Harrelson.

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Debuts in June

So much was at stake in Season 1 of Criminal Minds: Evolution and the show is back for more in Season 2. If viewers thought that Season 1 would be the last of Elias Voit, they were wrong. Voit will be back, and this time, he wants blood. Criminal Minds: Evolution has already released a trailer for the upcoming season. The season promises an intense new mystery with Voit, as he holds a key to what the BAU wants, and that is Gold Star. If fans thought that the stakes were high in the first season, they haven’t seen anything yet.

The BAU will be back for blood but without the recurring character William LaMontagne Jr. (Josh Stewart). Though Moore won't be returning, Criminal Minds fans may see another familiar face. Matthew Gray Gubler has already expressed his interest in reprising his role as Spencer Reid. However, nothing has been confirmed — fans will have to wait and see when the show returns next month. Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook and Paget Brewster.

Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution debuts on Paramount+ on June 6.

