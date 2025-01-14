Over the years, Criminal Minds has cycled through a range of cast members, with very few still on retainer from the early seasons. When the show was rebooted as Criminal Minds: Evolution in 2022, fan-favorites including David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Jenifer Jareau (A.J. Cook), and Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) re-appeared, but the most notable missing face was that of Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler). After two seasons of the reboot, it has been announced that Reid will be returning in Season 3 as a part of one episode. This news should have left me jumping with excitement, but to my surprise, all I felt was a slight disappointment. To preface, like everyone else, Reid is my favorite character, but there is a reason his return isn't drumming up the fanfare we would expect.

Reid Is Appearing in One Episode of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'

As part of Criminal Minds' original cast and one of the main faces of the show, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t have Reid as one of their favorite characters. Many even consider him the main character of Criminal Minds, considering he was there since the very first episodes, and many of the overarching personal narratives revolve around him. Subsequently, he is one of the characters that has demonstrated huge development, from the scrawny know-it-all in Season 1 to the capable and more emotionally intelligent agent we leave in the Season 15 finale. As such, with how integral he was to the original, one episode doesn’t feel like enough to do his character and his legacy justice.

I’m all for the “take what you can get” mindset, especially since the fact that Gubler is even willing to appear in Evolutions Season 3 signals hope for future appearances, but the idea of seeing him in merely one episode leaves me strongly unsatisfied. Perhaps this discontentment is coming from a place of greed for my favorite character or bitterness over losing him all over again. Throughout Evolution, nostalgic references are made to Reid, particularly as his desk remains untouched, as a heartfelt tribute to the character. In comparison, a cameo feels like it would be a superficial extension of this nostalgia instead of a true snapshot of the character we adore. As such, maybe the series should wait until Gubler can properly join the show again or fully move on with the new cast they have developed without being tethered to the past.

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' May Get Wrong What We Love About Reid