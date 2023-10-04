The Big Picture Matthew Gray Gubler is hopeful about reprising his role as Dr. Spencer Reid in Criminal Minds: Evolution, expressing his interest in returning to the series.

Although Gubler couldn't be present in the new season, the season finale suggests the possibility of Spencer's return in the future.

Gubler has been involved in various projects, including his recurring role in Dollface and the release of his second book, The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand.

After a successful 15-season run on CBS, Criminal Minds returned near the end of last year for a 16th season with Criminal Minds: Evolution. The new season saw the return of a handful of familiar faces, but one fan favorite was noticeably absent: Dr. Spencer Reid. Matthew Gray Gubler, who plays the beloved character, unfortunately had to sit out for Criminal Minds' return. However, fans shouldn't lose hope just yet. Gubler certainly hasn't.

In a recent interview with The Six O'Clock Show, Gubler expressed his interest in reprising his role as Spencer. He didn't officially confirm anything, but just like fans, Gubler hopes he can return to the series sooner rather than later. When asked if he would ever step back into Spencer's shoes, he said, "Of course! I would be honored. I would absolutely love that. They did a newer spin-off of the show, but it was filming during a time when I was shooting something else, so it didn’t work out. But I can't wait — hopefully it will soon work out."

Though Spencer wasn't physically present in Criminal Minds: Evolution, viewers were clued into his activities beyond his role at the BAU. Within the show's universe, Spencer and Matt Simmons (played by Daniel Henney earlier in the series) were sent on classified missions, with little information regarding where or what said assignments were. The season finale leaves the door open for Spencer's return, though. As the season ended, the rest of the BAU brought Voit (Zach Gilford) to interrogation, where an unseen figure enters the room to speak with him. While the person may be someone higher up on the food chain, the BAU may have also enlisted Spencer's help. Of course, only time will tell.

Criminal Minds: Evolution premiered November 24, 2022 and catches viewers back up with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit. The new season is set shortly after the world begins to reopen following pandemic closures, which were not only focused on containing a virus, but also created a dangerous new space — a global network of serial killers. With people more free to leave their homes, the BAU must track down each killer before things escalate, including the notorious Elias Voit. Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, Aisha Tyler, and A.J. Cook reprised their Criminal Minds roles.

What Else Is Matthew Gray Gubler Doing?

Following the initial end of Criminal Minds, Gubler recurred in Hulu's Dollface as well as starring in the 2021 feature King Knight, among other projects. Recently, Gubler released his second book, entitled The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand, which Gubler also illustrated. The book published on September 26 of this year and follows two friends who embark on an eye-opening journey together.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is now streaming on Paramount+, with Criminal Minds Seasons 1-15 available on Hulu and Paramount+. Watch Gubler's full interview below: