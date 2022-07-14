The BAU is officially back in business! TVLine has revealed that the Criminal Minds revival has received a 10-episode order from Paramount+. The news follows just a few months after the streamer revealed that a handful of cast members were in negotiations to return. Criminal Minds series regular Joe Mantegna (David Rossi) also teased the show's return on Twitter.

Criminal Minds followed the Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI, a group of skilled profilers who traveled across the US to hunt down and catch serial killers. Throughout its run, the show offered up its fair share of notable and terrifying unsubs, including the recurring George Foyet/The Reaper (C. Thomas Howell), Mr. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman), Aubrey Plaza's Cat Adams, and so many more. The show also offered deeper insight into the personal lives of many BAU members, creating no shortage of memorable and intriguing (albeit stressful) storylines.

The revival was initially announced in 2021, though it was still in the very early stages of development. A few months later, series regular Paget Brewster who played Emily Prentiss shared via Twitter that the revival was unlikely to take off. Then in February of this year, hope was restored as contract negotiations were finalized. Currently, plot details about the revival and how the gang will reunite are unknown. However, six cast members are confirmed to reprise their roles. Mantegna, Brewster, Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), and A.J. Cook (Jennifer Jareau, a.k.a. JJ) will return. Showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer is also on board. However, Daniel Henney (Matt Simmons) and fan-favorite Matthew Gray Gubler (Dr. Spencer Reid) will not return for the revival.

Criminal Minds saw a long and successful run, airing on CBS from 2005 to 2020. It garnered a total of 15 seasons with over 300 total episodes. Throughout most of its run, it held a steady regular cast including Mandy Patinkin (Jason Gideon), who left the show early in Season 3; Thomas Gibson (Aaron Hotchner), who departed the show early in Season 12; Shemar Moore (Derek Morgan), who left in Season 11 but would guest star in a few later episodes; Brewster, who joined in Season 2 but later departed in Season 7 and returned as a regular for the final few seasons; Vangsness; Cook; and Gubler. The show welcomed Tyler in Season 11, with Rodriguez and Henney joining in Seasons 12 and 13, respectively. The series also spawned the short-lived spin-off Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, which also starred Henney.

All seasons of Criminal Minds are streaming now on Hulu and Paramount+. Stay tuned at Collider for more news on the revival!