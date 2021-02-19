For 15 seasons, the eccentric crew of CBS' Criminal Minds solved crimes by getting into the minds and psyches of the criminals they targeted. If this sounds like every other crime procedural on network television, well, yes, it definitely is. But if you're into that kind of thing (which I often am!), Criminal Minds set itself apart from the pack and fostered quite the fanbase with its cast's intriguing chemistry and the show's often surprising darkness in tone.

And now, this fanbase is gonna get some more. Per Variety, Criminal Minds is coming back as a revival series to Paramount+ (the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access). Longtime showrunner Erica Messer will be returning to shepherd the new version of the series, though details involving returning cast members — which includes a deep bench like Joe Mantegna, Matthew Gray Gubler, Shemar Moore, A. J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, and Paget Brewster — have not been revealed yet. Though, as this is being billed as a "revival" rather than a "reboot," I would have to imagine the majority of the cast will return as they have for other recent revival series like Will & Grace. Plus... could we see the return of original star Mandy Patinkin?

This new version of the series, all inspired from original series creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf), will be co-produced by CBS Studios and ABC Signature for the streamer. This marks the latest in Paramount+'s round of "nostalgic content plays," which includes a revival of The Real World, a prequel to Yellowstone, and potential spinoffs of both NCIS and FBI. And if you can't get enough of Criminal Minds specifically, Paramount+ is also readying a docuseries called The Real Criminal Minds. Crimes — they'll never get fully solved!

