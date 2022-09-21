The BAU is coming back, and this Thanksgiving, Paramount+ is giving Criminal Minds fans a lot to be thankful for. The streamer has announced that the Criminal Minds revival, Criminal Minds: Evolution, will premiere its first two episodes on Thursday, November 24. Subsequent single episodes will be released weekly until the midseason finale on December 15. The remainder of the season returns in 2023 with a midseason premiere on January 12. The rest of the season will continue to air weekly until the finale on February 9.

Criminal Minds: Evolution sees the return of the BAU, an elite group of FBI profilers who are facing one of their greatest threats to date: an UnSub who created a large network of serial killers during the pandemic. As everything begins to re-open, the BAU sets out to find and take down each killer within the network. A handful of the original cast are returning for the series, including Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, and Adam Rodriguez. Zach Gilford joins the crew in a recurring role.

The revival was first revealed early in 2021, approximately a year after the original series had concluded its run. However, its future was still up in the air, with very little firmly confirmed. Once contract negotiations were in the works and finalized, fans had renewed hope that the revival was finally happening. In July of this year, the show received the official go-ahead, with Paramount+ handing out a 10-episode order for the series.

Criminal Minds first premiered in 2005 on CBS and ran for a total of 15 seasons, clocking in at over 300 episodes. Similar to Evolution, the series followed its titular group of criminal profilers as they travelled across the United States to find serial killers and put a stop to their crimes. It eventually inspired a short-lived spin-off series titled Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders that starred eventual Criminal Minds cast member Daniel Henney as Matt Simmons. Throughout the series, the BAU saw its fair share of terrifying and dangerous UnSubs, some of whom received only a couple episodes and others with arcs spanning the series. Based on the description for Evolution, it will be interesting to see how the show continues to up the ante.

Criminal Minds: Evolution also welcomes original series creative members back into the fold. Erica Messer returns to showrun, executive produce, and write. Chris Barbour and Breen Frazier return as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw returns to direct and executive produce, and Mark Gordon returns to executive produce. The revival is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios.

Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres on November 24 on Paramount+.