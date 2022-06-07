You've probably seen these faces from the FBI's BAU as of late.

It’s been two years since the iconic CBS crime show Criminal Minds ended its 15-season run. Despite multiple cast changes throughout 15 seasons, fans continue to adore and support the show due to the actors' outstanding performances and excellent chemistry.

RELATED: 7 Saddest Criminal Minds Episodes, According to Reddit

As a result, viewers may be curious to learn more about their beloved actors after the show, especially if they play roles unrelated to the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). Some actors have moved on quickly, while others remain unattached to any one production.

Mandy Patinkin — Jason Gideon

Mandy Patinkin played Jason Gideon, a criminal profiler who worked for the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit as a Senior Supervisory Special Agent. Gideon abruptly left the BAU at the beginning of Season 3 owing to mental concerns stemming from the murder of his girlfriend. Gideon was later assassinated by one of his old suspects in the Season 10 episode "Nelson's Sparrow."

RELATED: ‘Homeland’ Showrunner Explains That Final Series Finale Twist

After the third season of Criminal Minds, Patinkin moved on to a new TV family as Saul Berenson on the Showtime original Homeland. He played Hal Wackner on the Paramount+ original The Good Fightin 2021, and his upcoming series,Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, is now in post-production. Patinkin is also recognized for his roles in films such as Wonder, Life Itself, and Before You Know It.

Thomas Gibson — Aaron ‘Hotch’ Hotchner

After Jason Gideon resigned in Season 3, Aaron "Hotch" Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) became the former unit chief of Quantico's Behavioral Analysis Unit. He's always been professional, determined, and focused on his team's leadership, but he's also sweet and compassionate with everyone. After being placed in witness protection owing to his son, Jack Hotchner, being harassed by Peter Lewis, a.k.a Mr. Scratch, Hotch formally resigned from his position in Season 12.

Gibson hasn't seen a lot of roles since his incident on set. He has had a low profile except for a few credits for films like Axis and Shadow Wolves.

Joe Mantegna — David Rossi

David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) is a Supervisory Special Agent and the Unit Senior Agent of the Behavioral Analysis Unit. He first appeared in Season 3 of the series. Rossi is decidedly extroverted, aggressive, and far less cerebral than Hotchner and Gideon, while he is nevertheless highly disciplined and driven.

Mantegna's television career continues after 13 seasons on the show, with appearances on The Simpsons, As We See It, and Barry. Mantegna hasn't worked on a feature picture in a while, with only one film to his title: Rolling Thunder.

Shemar Moore — Derek Morgan

Derek Morgan, played by Shemar Moore, is a former Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI's BAU. He was the acting unit chief of the BAU for a period, taking over after Hotch temporarily stepped down. In Season 11, he formally retired from the BAU to be with his new family.

After 11 seasons as Derek Morgan, Moore proceeded to play Daniel Harrison on the CBS drama S.W.A.T., a role he continues to play until today. Moore has also played Malcolm Winters in over 400 episodes of The Young and the Restless. He's also contributed his voice to a number of DC Comics animated films, notably his part as Cyborg in Superman: The Death and Return. He currently appeared inSonic The Hedgehog 2.

Kirsten Vangsness — Penelope Garcia

Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is a former Technical Analyst with the BAU. Garcia is openly emotional, making her job with the BAU more challenging at times. She and Derek Morgan have a platonic bond in which they refer to one other as "Chocolate Thunder" and "Baby Girl," among other names.

Vangsness is one of the few characters who makes several appearances in the Criminal Minds spinoffs Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior. Vangsness was so committed to the show that she even penned numerous episodes, including "And in the End," the series finale. Since then, Vangsness hasn’t announced any new projects.

A.J. Cook — Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau

Jennifer "JJ" Jareau (A.J. Cook) is a Supervisory Special Agent who previously served as the BAU's liaison with law enforcement and the media. Jareau is fiercely loyal and protective of her family and friends, especially Spencer Reid, with whom she shares a sibling-like bond.

Before being cast in the show, Cook was a well-known horror actress, having appeared in films such as Wishmaster 3 and Final Destination 2. Cook kept devoted to her Criminal Minds family, appearing in multiple movies and guest stints on other shows. Cook made an appearance in a recent episode of 9-1-1.

Paget Brewster — Emily Prentiss

Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) is the BAU's current Unit Chief, having joined the squad in season 2 following Elle Greenaway's (Lola Glaudini) permanent resignation from the FBI. Prentiss is demonstrated to be a highly skilled and level-headed agent. She is less influenced by the nightmares that come with the job and can maintain her composure in hostile situations.

Brewster has been busy with various TV projects since the end of Criminal Minds, including Netflix's Hollywood, DuckTales, Birdgirl, American Dad!, How I Met Your Father, Family Guy, and most recently, Alpha Betas. She also starred as Dr. Sampson in the horror film Hypochondriac, released in 2022.

Matthew Gray Gubler — Dr. Spencer Reid

Dr. Spencer Reid, portrayed by Matthew Gray Gubler, works for the BAU as a Supervisory Special Agent. Reid is a genius with an IQ of 187 and an eidetic memory that allows him to read 20,000 words per minute. He is the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit's (BAU) youngest member, with three BAs and three PhDs (in Mathematics, Chemistry, and Engineering) specializing in statistics and geographic profiling.

RELATED: 'Criminal Minds': Since He Won't Be In the Reboot, Here Are the 11 Best Spencer Reid Episodes, Ranked

Gubler has been quiet on the acting scene since his 15 years on Criminal Minds. His most recent acting credits include the leading role in the comedy King Knight, which was released in late 2021, and a cameo appearance on Hulu's Dollfaceand Netflix’s Horse Girl.

Aisha Tyler — Dr. Tara Lewis

Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) is an FBI forensic psychologist and Supervisory Special Agent who originally appeared as a recurring character in Season 11 of Criminal Minds. Lewis is a brilliant, humorous, and caring individual.

Tyler has continued to work in television beyond her time on Criminal Minds, with parts in Diary of a Future President, Diabolical, Fear the Walking Dead, and, most notably, Archer. She was also in a couple of feature films, including Bad Therapy and Friendsgiving. Fans of Criminal Minds will soon see her in a crime movie, Black Water Transit, and a recently announced TV series, The Last Thing He Told Me.

Adam Rodriguez — Luke Alvez

Luke Alvez, played by Adam Rodriguez, is a Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit who joined the team at the beginning of Season 12 after Derek Morgan's resignation.

Before joining the Criminal Minds family, Rodriguez is best known for his performance on CBS' other crime procedural drama, CSI: Miami. Rodriguez went on to play Raul Vega in the first and only season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and Bobby Diaz in Ordinary Joe after his time as Alves. He also starred in a TV movie, A Christmas Proposal, which aired in 2021.

Daniel Henney — Matt Simmons

Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) was previously assigned to the FBI's International Response Team (IRT), which was featured in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, before joining the BAU as a Supervisory Special Agent. Along with Jennifer Jareau, Simmons is one of two prominent characters on the show that is happily married with children.

Before being cast as Matt Simmons in Season 10, Daniel Henney was not as well-known as his co-stars. However, Henney has a few notable roles under his belt, including X-Men Origins: Wolverine andBig Hero 6. After the show concluded in 2020, Henney now plays Lan Mandragoran on the Amazon Prime hit series The Wheel of Time. He also appeared in a TV movie, Occult as Agent Thompson.

KEEP READING: 7 Great TV Shows With More Than 10 Seasons