The Big Picture June and Hegarty's dynamic in Criminal Record is heading in a complicated direction, adding more intrigue to the series.

June's connection to Hegarty offers her a chance to gain his trust and investigate the Mathis case further from now on.

With six episodes left, Criminal Record is shaping up to be a must-watch thriller series on Apple TV+.

One of the elements that make the thriller series Criminal Record fun to watch is the weird relationship that’s taking shape between lead characters June Lenker (Cush Jumbo) and Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi). As we approach the halfway point of the season, it only becomes more evident that there’s a lot more going on than meets the eye, especially with Hegarty. Today, Apple TV+ shared with Collider a clip that, with a simple scene, makes it clear in what direction their dynamic is heading.

It’s pretty clear that June is under an immense amount of pressure. After witnessing a tragedy and paying a visit to the emergency room, she still has a whole case to figure out, and it’s clear that she won’t let go. Now, however, her path is directly connected to Hegarty’s, which means they’ll have a lot more to discuss in upcoming episodes. But from the interaction we see in the clip, they won’t exactly hit it off.

At the same time, getting closer together with Hegarty will be a great opportunity for June to win his trust — or at least some form of it — in order to find out more about the Mathis case. Of course, she’s already been advised to be less obsessive, but we all know what tends to happen with these kinds of detectives. Plus, the distress call connection is far too strong to be a coincidence, and she (and us) won’t just let go of that part of the puzzle without getting to the bottom of it.

'Criminal Record' Still Has a Lot To Reveal

Close

With six episodes to go, there’s still a lot to be unpacked in the first season of Criminal Record, but if the episodes we’ve seen this far are any indication, the series is bound to become one of those must-watch Apple TV+ titles that everyone keeps screaming about. Even though the streaming platform hasn’t been around for that long, it has already established itself as the go-to app for quality sci-fi stories such as Silo and For All Mankind and thrillers like Slow Horses and Blackbird.

Criminal Record is created by BAFTA nominee Paul Rutman (Indian Summers), who also writes the episodes. Jumbo and Capaldi double down as executive producers, and the cast also features Charlie Creed Miles (The Fifth Element), Dionne Brown (Queenie), Shaun Dooley (Saltburn), Tom Moutchi (Famalam), Stephen Campbell Moore (War of the Worlds series) and Zoë Wanamaker (Shadow and Bone).

The new episode of Criminal Record drops on Apple TV+ this Wednesday, January 17. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.