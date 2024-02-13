The Big Picture Private detective Daniel Hegarty shows vulnerability in the upcoming episode of Criminal Record , making personal revelations.

The talent of Peter Capaldi shines in this season's penultimate episode, showcasing the depth of his character.

Criminal Record earns high praise with a 91% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, joining Apple TV+'s lineup of top-tier thrillers.

If there’s one thing we haven’t seen much during the first season of Criminal Record is private detective Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi) allowing himself to show some vulnerability to another person. As the season approaches its end, however, there’s not much room for façade, as the exclusive clip shared with Collider by Apple TV+ reveals. We can now share the clip with you and tease the upcoming Episode 7, which debuts this Valentine's Day.

Even though the clip doesn’t feature the June (Cush Jumbo) and Hegarty dynamics we always enjoy watching, it does reveal quite a bit of information. We became used to seeing Hegarty in his moody demeanor ever since episode one, so it’s always a bit of a shock to see his layers peeled down when he starts to get real about something.

In this particular episode – the penultimate of the season, titled “The Sixty-Twos” – Hegarty is having a conversation with Errol’s father when he decides to make two deeply personal revelations about his life. As you’d expect, those revelations make it easier for us to understand some of Hegarty’s patterns of behavior, and also why he’s buried himself in work. We take it for granted, but the clip also showcases the talent of Capaldi. The former Doctor Who star has been in perfect synch with Jumbo throughout the season, and the pair certainly helped elevated the experience and make their characters all the more compelling.

'Criminal Record' Is Yet Another Apple TV+ Best

Criminal Record has earned high praise across its first season. Currently, it stands at a 91% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes. In Collider’s review of the series, Maggie Boccella praised the way that Criminal Record tackles the institutional shortcomings of the judicial system and its boldness when dealing with clues to its mystery and its display of violence.

Even though Apple TV+ has become widely associated with sci-fi content, the streamer has also released top-tier thriller series with surprising regularity. Criminal Record is just the latest of a growing slate of investigative shows that keep increasing their quality and surprising viewers at every turn. Just on the past few years alone, the streaming platform has debuted Gary Oldman series Slow Horses, investigative thriller Silo with Rebecca Ferguson and real-time Idris Elba show Hijack – all of which have been already renewed.

Apple TV+ rolls out the new episode of Criminal Record this Wednesday, February 14. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Criminal Record Follows two brilliant detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction, dealing with issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain. Release Date January 10, 2024 Creator Paul Rutman Cast Peter Capaldi , Cush Jumbo , Shaun Dooley , Charlie Creed-Miles , Aysha Kala Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

