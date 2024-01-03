Peter Capaldi goes off the grid from his detective duties in Apple TV+’s Criminal Record. Directed by BAFTA nominee Paul Rutman, the upcoming eight-episode crime thriller follows skilled detective Daniel Hegart (Capaldi), who might have served justice a little too hastily. When newcomer detective June Lenker (Cush Jumbo) looks into his old case and uncovers a few crucial discrepancies, Capaldi’s character is quick to go the extra mile, committed to protecting his reputation and legacy through questionable means.

In the clash between the two detectives grappling with an old murder case, Criminal Record serves as a stark reminder of the flawed justice system that endangers innocent lives. The plot reveals a compelling battle between two genius detectives with distinct backgrounds - a well-connected man and a young woman at the beginning of her career. Beyond the crime at hand, the series delves into broader societal issues, including those of race, institutional shortcomings, and finding common ground in a polarized Britain.

Put on your detective caps. Here's everything we know so far about Criminal Record.

Criminal Record Follows two brilliant detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction, dealing with issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain. Release Date January 10, 2024 Creator Paul Rutman Cast Peter Capaldi , Cush Jumbo , Shaun Dooley , Charlie Creed-Miles , Aysha Kala Main Genre Crime Genres Crime , Drama , Thriller Seasons 1

When Is 'Criminal Record' Coming Out?

Criminal Record makes its global debut on Wednesday, January 10, on Apple TV+. The eight-part series starts with the first two episodes on its initial premiere date, followed by weekly new episodes every Wednesday through February 21.

Audiences interested in the show may opt for an Apple TV+ subscription, which goes as low as $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Customers who recently purchased a new Apple gadget, be it an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch are entitled to three months of Apple TV+ for free. Apple TV+ is currently available in more than 100 countries and regions.

The one-hour crime thriller joins the rest of Apple TV+’s lineup of award-winning series, films, and documentaries. From the Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso to the Oscar Best Picture winner film CODA, Apple TV+ also boasts other celebrated programs such as The Morning Show, For All Mankind, and Silo.

Is There A Trailer for 'Criminal Record'?

On November 30, 2023, Apple TV+ unveiled the official trailer for Criminal Record, setting the stage for an eerie and gripping take on today’s flawed justice system. The trailer unfolds in a dimly-lit interrogation room in which someone confessed to a murder. As the clip progresses, it is revealed that the convicted and his confession were part of an old case overseen by Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (Capaldi). As time passes, newcomer detective June Lenker (Jumbo) begins to take another look at Daniel’s past investigation, highlighting several inconsistencies that might prove the convicted to be an innocent man instead. Daniel staunchly defends the integrity of his case, asserting that it was thoroughly examined, especially since the convicted had confessed.

As doubts linger about the possibility of errors in the investigation, Daniel, determined to safeguard his reputation, takes matters into his own hands. From the looks of the trailer, he has no qualms about potentially putting June’s life at risk. But as per the show’s logline: “Justice is swift, but truth takes time.” Going up against a flawed justice system, June is unwavering in her commitment to the case, ready to navigate any obstacles in the pursuit of truth.

Who Stars in 'Criminal Record'?

Close

Capaldi joins Criminal Record as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, the veteran detective determined to keep a clean-cut reputation at bay and protect the so-called integrity of his old case. The BAFTA-winning actor is best known for his portrayal as the twelfth Doctor in the Doctor Who series and the watchful Malcolm Tucker in the British comedy series The Thick of It. His expansive acting portfolio is nothing short of variety, from playing Mr Curry in the Paddington film series, the supervillain The Thinker in The Suicide Squad, and stole the show in The Devil’s Hour. Most recently, Capaldi is set to direct the Sky comedy They F**k You Up.

Jumbo is most recently recognized for her role in the final season of the CBS drama The Good Wife and its spin-off The Good Fight. The actress also expanded to the realm of films, including The Postcard Killings and City of Tiny Lights. Criminal Record isn’t the first time Jumbo stars in a crime thriller series. Previously, the actress starred as Megan Pierce / Cassie Morris in Netflix’s Stay Close, an adaptation of the 2012 Harlan Coben novel of the same title.

The two leading stars are joined by a formidable supporting cast, featuring Charlie Creed-Miles as Tony Gilfoyle, Dionne Brown portraying DC Chloe Summers, and Shaun Dooley as DS Kim Cardwell. Additionally, Stephen Campbell Moore takes on the role of Leo Hanratty, with Zoë Wanamaker portraying Maureen. The supporting cast also includes Rasaq Kukoyi as Patrick Burrowes, Maisie Ayres as Lisa, Aysha Kala as Sonya Singh, Cathy Tyson as Doris Mathis, and Tom Moutchi as Errol Mathis.

What Is 'Criminal Record' About?

Image via Apple TV+

Check out the official show description for Criminal Record:

From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (“Vera,” “Indian Summers”), “Criminal Record” is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.

Who Is Making 'Criminal Record'?

Imagee via Apple TV+

Criminal Record is brought to you by BAFTA nominee Rutman, who serves as the series writer and executive producer. Having worked on projects including Next of Kin, The Deep, and Indian Summers, Rutman received a BAFTA nomination for producing Five Days and The Virgin Queen. This isn’t the first time Rutman has worked together with Jumbo, having written for the series Vera, which stars Jumbo in a recurring role.

Joining Rutman are directors Jim Loach and Shaun James Grant. Loach previously worked on Save Me Too, which won him a BAFTA award for Best Drama Series in 2021. Elaine Collins joins the team as executive producer. Criminal Records was filmed in London and was produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios.