Criminal Record is returning for a second season. Variety reports that Apple TV+ has decided to produce new episodes of the successful drama created by Paul Rutman. Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi) and Detective Sergeant June Lenker (Cush Jumbo) will be allowed to continue solving the most violent crimes found in contemporary London. While the detectives are the best on theit field, the violent murderers of Criminal Record can be very hard to find.

The synopsis of the second season of Criminal Record is the following: "June Lenker is the senior officer on the scene when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protestors. The violent clash leaves a young man dead and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice. It seems as if her best hope is Daniel Hegarty, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs but to get his help she will have to accept a dangerous bargain.”

The first season of Criminal Record introduced Hegarty as a veteran with plenty of experience in the field. The character portrayed by Peter Capaldi is paired with June Lenker when a dangerous case involving a narrative from the past wreaks havoc in London. Charlie Creed-Miles, Cathy Tyson and Stephen Campbell Moore were also a part of the cast for the first season of Criminal Record. The only stars currently confirmed for the new episodes are the two leads of the series.

The Lead Stars of 'Criminal Record'

Before stepping into the shoes of Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty for Criminal Record, Peter Capaldi gained plenty of fame for playing the Twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who. The popular series about the Time Lord who travels across time and space thanks to his TARDIS saw Capaldi in the lead role for three seasons, before he was replaced by Jodie Whittaker. The performer also played The Thinker in The Suicide Squad.

Criminal Record allows Cush Jumbo to shine as Detective Sergeant June Lenker, but before being cast in the show created by Paul Rutman, the actress was seen as Lucca Quinn in The Good Wife. The character appeared once again in The Good Fight, a direct sequel to the original series and the first spinoff in the franchise. Jumbo starred in that production alongside Christine Baranski and Rose Leslie, but the artist is ready to return to the unpredictable violence of Criminal Record.

A release date for the second season of Criminal Record hasn't been set by Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.