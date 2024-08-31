After chasing Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo in an intense cat-and-mouse fight in Season 1, Apple TV+’s British crime thriller series Criminal Record will be back for Season 2. Created by Paul Rutman, Criminal Record follows two detectives — Capaldi’s Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hagerty and Jumbo’s Detective Sergeant June Lenker — crossing horns with each other after a call from a mysterious woman stirs an old murder case. The eight-episode crime thriller on Apple TV+ follows the footsteps of Lenker as she tries to seek justice for Errol Mathis (Tom Moutchi), whom she believed to be wrongly convicted for the murder of his girlfriend Adelaide Burrowes (Ema Cavolli). However, at every step, she finds resistance from DCI Hagerty, who seems to be covering his tracks all along. In the end, although Lenker manages to seek justice for Mathis, Criminal Record leaves room for more mysteries to be solved in Season 2.

'Criminal Record' Season 1 Sets Up an Even More Intense Rivalry

During her investigation into the murder of Adelaide Burrowes, the confession given by Errol Mathis becomes the biggest hurdle for DS Lenker despite having evidence that hints at the innocence of the man. To Lenker, it remains a mystery why Mathis admitted to killing his girlfriend after refusing the same two days ago. However, the arrest of Hagerty’s former partner, Tony Gilfoyle (Charlie Creed-Miles), after the accidental death of Errol’s mother, Doris Mathis (Cathy Tyson), becomes a turning point for Lenker. The footage of the interview, during which Errol confessed to the murder of Adelaide, is retrieved from the beehive in Gilfoyle’s garden. It only takes Lenker a few minutes to realize that Hagerty was leading Errol to confess to the crime.

When Lenker confronts Hagerty, he admits to manipulating evidence after coming to know about Errol’s past history of violence. Hagerty claims to have been motivated only by his pursuit of justice for Adelaide and her son Patrick (Rasaq Kukoyi). Hagerty used the recording of an interview with Patrick to yield the confession from Errol despite Errol not remembering anything about his crime. In the final moments of Criminal Record Season 1, it is revealed that Hagerty’s police informant, Stefan Ash (Paul Thornley), was actually responsible for killing Adelaide. It was an anonymous call by another of Ash’s victims, Carla (Joana Borja), which triggered Lenker’s investigation. But on the way to the police station, unidentified henchmen attack the vehicle, killing Ash and injuring Hagerty. Ultimately, Errol is let go based on the evidence retrieved from Ash’s house, including the murder weapon. Hagerty is also let loose as his role in manipulating Errol cannot be conclusively determined. In his final face-to-face exchange with Lenker, he admits to having made a mistake as a result of his prejudice.

'Criminal Record' Season 1 Holds Onto a Twist for the End

Close

Just before the final twist in Season 1 of Criminal Record, the series leaves the impression that the bad blood between Hagerty and Lenker is settled, and Hagerty may have made an honest mistake in wrongfully believing in Errol’s culpability. However, it’s when Lenker revisits the recording of Patrick’s interview at the hospital — the primary piece of evidence that motivated Errol to admit to his crime — that Lenker realizes the real nature of Hagerty’s schemes. Upon revisiting the tape, Lenker realizes that Patrick was talking about a cartoon playing on the TV in the hospital room and not recalling a fight between Errol and Adelaide. In the recording, Patrick was actually just quoting the cartoon character and not Errol. However, Hagerty used the audio recording to make Errol believe that he had indeed threatened Adelaide, to the point that Errol ended up believing that he may have killed his lover. When Lenker rings up Hagerty to confront him with this truth, Hagerty remains silent with a smirk on his face and looks directly into the camera before the curtain falls on an exciting season of Criminal Record. In its final moments, the series brings the dial back to zero by suggesting that Hagerty is hiding more than he has revealed — which has been his modus operandi the entire season.

Criminal Record Season 1’s ending suggests that Hagerty may have a personal motive in implicating Errol for the death of Adelaide Burrowes. Unlike what Hagerty previously claimed, he had not made a mistake in framing Errol but had knowingly used Patrick’s recording to have Errol turn against himself. Moreover, there are ample hints to suggest that the buck might not have stopped at Stefan Ash if it were not for his death under suspicious circumstances. Throughout the season, Hagerty is seen interacting with Ash in multiple instances. For a man who always keeps an eye even on his shadow, Hagerty is unlikely to have remained oblivious to Ash’s movements, if Ash was indeed responsible for Adelaide’s death.

Hagerty Will Remain on Lenker's Radar in 'Criminal Record' Season 2

Image via Apple TV+

Moreover, in one of the final few scenes, Tony Gilfoyle even suggests that Hagerty may have removed Ash from the picture to hide his involvement. It’s important to note that Hagerty’s trusted DS Kim Cardwell (Shaun Dooley) calls someone moments before Ash is taken away by Hagerty. The driver of the car happens to be the young DC Jed Stanning (Steffan Cennydd), who had almost caught Hagerty attempting to have Lenker killed, early in the season. Also, in the car, Ash threatens Hagerty for helping him with Carla’s case to seek help in return for Adelaide’s case. It’s likely that Ash was hinting at Hagerty’s role in the murder or at least the cover-up. According to Gilfoyle, having himself shot may have been a trick by Hagerty to fool everyone into believing that it was a gang attack. In Season 2 of Criminal Record, Lenker may finally get to the truth about Hagerty’s role in Adelaide’s death.

Known as the Sixty-Twos, Hagerty led a triumvirate which included his partners Cardwell and Gilfoyle. Clearly, the group used all possible means, even illegal ones, to get what they wanted. With Gilfoyle no longer in the good books of Hagerty and facing inquiry for clearing Stefan Ash during the investigation, it’s likely that a can of worms is waiting to be opened in Criminal Record Season 2. It is important to remember that Lenker’s motivations are also personal. It is hinted that Lenker’s father, who was Black, may have been a victim of police brutality and harassment due to racial prejudice prevalent in the policing system — a reason why Lenker’s mother Maureen (Zoë Wanamaker) hates the police. Therefore, Lenker’s fight is not just against Hagerty but the entire system, which allows officers like Hagerty, Cardwell, and Gilfoyle to thrive.

Jumbo’s character can be expected to lead a similar crusade against Hagerty in Season 2 as well. The ending of the first season sets a shift in dynamics between the two characters. Hagerty can no longer pretend to be the victim of a misunderstanding, although he has been keeping his cards close to his chest throughout. Also, the series has a few storylines which have not been properly explored in Season 1. For instance, Hagerty’s side job as a chauffeur makes the character all the more mysterious. Also, Lenker’s partner, Leo Hanratty (Stephen Campbell Moore), has shown shades of racial prejudice in his own words and actions toward Lenker. While all the themes and storylines set up by Season 1 would provide ample ground for Criminal Record to explore in the second season, the high-stakes rivalry between the crafty DCI Hagerty and the persistent DS Lenker will make for a heated and nail-biting detective drama in Season 2.

All episodes of Criminal Record Season 1 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

