The ever-growing slate of programming at AppleTV+ has just grown by one more. It was recently announced that the streamer has given an eight-episode order to Criminal Record. The series is a London-set crime thriller starring Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi and The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo.

In the series, Capaldi will be playing Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, a man who is dedicated to protecting his legacy, and Jumbo will be playing Detective Sergeant June Lenker, a woman early in her career looking to make a name for herself. Criminal Record kicks off as the two detectives are drawn together after an anonymous call raises questions about an old case. It is said that the series “touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.”

Capaldi is a BAFTA-winning actor best for his turn as the twelfth Doctor in the hit British sci-fi series Doctor Who and his starring role in the fan-favorite comedy The Thick of It. The actor can also be seen in the Paddington film series, the drama series The Hour, and The Musketeers. Recently, Capaldi appeared as the super villain The Thinker in The Suicide Squad. He can next be seen in the upcoming Prime Video series The Devil’s Hour.

Jumbo starred in the final season of the CBS drama The Good Wife and then went on to star in its spin-off series The Good Fight as well. She is also known for her roles in films such as The Postcard Killings and City of Tiny Lights and series like Vera and Getting On. Jumbo was last seen in the Netflix series Stay Close and can next be seen in the thriller Balestra. Jumbo and Capaldi have previously appeared together in the series Torchwood.

Criminal Record comes from BAFTA nominee Paul Rutman who is best known for his work on shows such as Next of Kin, The Deep, and Indian Summers. He received his BAFTA nominations for his work as a producer on the series Five Days and The Virgin Queen. Rutman also has written for the series Vera, on which Jumbo has a recurring role.

Criminal Record will see Rutman, Capaldi, and Jumbo all serving as executive producers alongside Elaine Collins. Additionally, BAFTA winner Jim Loach will be directing the series.

Criminal Record is reported to be currently in production in London. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.