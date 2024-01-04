The Big Picture Criminal Record is an upcoming thriller series starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo that explores the fragility of the justice system.

The series follows the intense dynamic between Detective Hagerty and Detective Lenker as they clash over an old murder case.

Expect a gripping murder mystery that delves into societal issues and features powerful performances from an impressive cast.

Apple has unveiled a new clip from its upcoming thriller series Criminal Record, starring acting powerhouses Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo. Hailing from BAFTA nominee Paul Rutman, the series highlights the fragility of the justice system that sometimes can endanger innocent lives. By the looks of it, the series seems very compelling and has been enhanced by some powerful performances.

The new clip sees the first meeting between Detective Daniel Hagerty (Capaldi) and Detective Sergeant June Lenker (Jumbo) as the two discuss a phone call received by the latter, regarding a case that Hagerty handled back in the day. The tension between the two can be cut by a knife as the clip progresses and June presses to get closer to the truth and Hegarty seems to hide something. What is transpiring here will be better understood when the series arrives, but this provides a good enough look to entice the audiences.

What to Expect From ‘Criminal Record?’

The series follows the two detectives in a “tug of war over a historic case.” When an anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case, June a young woman in the early stages of her career comes face to face with Hagerty, a well-connected man, who is always a step ahead of her and is determined to protect his legacy at all costs. Along with the mystery at hand, the series also touches upon various societal issues, including race, institutional shortcomings, and finding common ground. Fans can expect a thrilling ride and a murder mystery unlike any – all wrapped up in a thrilling character-driven story.

Along with Capaldi as Daniel Hagerty and Jumbo as June Lenker Criminal Record also stars Charlie Creed-Miles as Tony Gilfoyle, Dionne Brown as DC Chloe Summers, Shaun Dooley as DS Kim Cardwell, Stephen Campbell-Moore as Leo Hanratty, Zoë Wanamaker as Maureen, Rasaq Kukoyi as Patrick Burrowes, Maisie Ayres as Lisa, Aysha Kala as Sonya Singh, Cathy Tyson as Doris Mathis, and Tom Moutchi as Errol Mathis. Elaine Collins executive produces the series alongside Rutman, Capaldi, and Jumbo. BAFTA Award winner Jim Loach directs the series.

Criminal Record will debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, January 10, and will be followed by new episodes on every Wednesday through February 21. You can learn more about the series with our guide here and check out the new clip below: