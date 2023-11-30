The Big Picture Apple TV+ adds intense crime thriller Criminal Record to its already impressive lineup, featuring a talented cast including Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo.

The trailer hints at a gripping storyline, with Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegart protecting his legacy while Detective Sergeant June Lenker seeks the truth.

Criminal Record joins Apple TV+'s esteemed catalog, which includes acclaimed series like Silo and Slow Horses, further solidifying the platform's reputation for quality content.

Apple TV+ has finally released a trailer for the eight-episode crime series Criminal Record, starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo. In his return to television, Capaldi — whom most fans may recognize as the Twelfth Doctor in the BBC's hit sci-fi Doctor Who — will be playing skilled Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegart, who is on a quest to get his hands on an old, high-profile case. Detective Sergeant June Lenker (Jumbo), convinced that someone had been wrongfully convicted, puts forth endless effort in an attempt to uncover the whole truth. Daniel, however, takes no shame in going above and beyond to protect his long-standing legacy, even if it means going up against his rival co-worker.

Following the release of the first images showing the lead cast members solving a past murder, the first trailer promises a chaotic crime thriller when Criminal Record hits Apple TV+ on January 10, 2024. The trailer kicks off with someone confessing to murdering someone, which happens to be an old murder case that Daniel previously worked on. The conflict started to emerge when June — still in the early years of her career — began to call the case into question, insisting that the convicted may have been innocent all along. Daniel then chimes in, saying that the case was investigated fairly. Willing to protect his reputation at all costs, Daniel takes matters into his own hands, saying, "There are things that nobody teaches you. Sometimes, you have to go the extra mile. There's no shame in that."

Criminal Record stars a group of stellar cast members. Capaldi, for one, has been taking his career to new heights with projects extending beyond acting. Known for his stint in Doctor Who, the actor went on to star in a few television shows, including the most recent Prime Video drama thriller, The Devil's Hour. No stranger to stepping behind the camera, Capaldi is also set to direct the pilot for Sky's comedy They F**k You Up. On the other hand, Jumbo, known for her role as Lucca Quinn in CBS' legal drama The Good Wife, is also set to star in the upcoming thriller Balestra. Additional cast members for Criminal Record include Dionne Brown, Charlie Creed-Miles, Shaun Dooley, Zoë Wanamaker, and Stephen Campbell-Moore.

Criminal Record Expands Apple TV+'s Impressive Catalog

The upcoming one-hour crime thriller is only an addition to the streamer's acclaimed offerings, including the post-apocalyptic series Silo, the spy thriller Slow Horses, and the popular comedy drama Ted Lasso. Apple TV+ is also home to a number of prestigious and diverse content like The Essex Serpent, Lessons in Chemistry, Severance, and The Afterparty. And with Criminal Record serving as one of the streaming platform's first shows for 2024, it is expected to bring another successful drama to Apple TV+'s already impressive library.

The first two episodes of Criminal Record will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 10. You can watch the trailer below: