Netflix’s ‘Criminal’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Kit Harington’s Return to TV

Netflix has released the trailer for Criminal Season 2. Among the biggest teases for the new season are the four big stars boarding as the suspects facing interrogation in four new investigations. One of those stars is Kit Harington, who returns to the world of television just one year after closing out his epic eight-season run on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The Criminal Season 2 trailer kicks off with a cocky, confident Harington looking to establish a false sense of candor between himself, a suspect, and the detectives investigating him for a crime. What that crime is, well, we’ll have to wait and find out when the new season premieres on September 16. But Season 2 looks to be sticking to the approach of Season 1, wherein episodes play out in real-time (for the most part) as we follow an investigative team trying to suss out whether the person they’ve brought in for questioning is, in fact, the titular criminal. Harington is one of four new subjects who will get their own episode in Season 2. He’s joined by Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Sophie Okonedo (Aeon Flux), and Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory).

In addition to Harington, Horgan, Okonedo, and Nayyar, Criminal Season 2 stars returning cast Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Rochenda Sandall, and Shubham Saraf, who all play members of the team of detectives investigating these new suspects. Criminal: UK comes from series creators Jim Field Smith and George Kay. Criminal: UK Season 2 will consist of four new episodes. Unlike Season 1, it’s worth noting these new episodes will only focus on the UK contingent of the Criminal cast. What’s unclear is whether we’ll also be getting new episodes from Criminal: Germany, Criminal: France, or Criminal: Spain.

Criminal Season 2 premieres on Netflix on September 16. You can watch the official trailer featuring Kit Harington below. For more, revisit our review of Criminal Season 1 and check out what’s coming to Netflix in September.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.