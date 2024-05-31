The Big Picture Charlie Hunnam is set to star in Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of the crime comics series Criminal.

He will play Leo, the main character in the first arc of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' series.

He is set to star opposite Hit Man's Adria Arjona.

Charlie Hunnam is returning to a life of crime. The Sons of Anarchy star will lead Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of the comics series Criminal. Deadline reports that Hunnam will play Leo, the main character of the first arc of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' long-running crime comics series.

In the adaptation of the series' first arc, "Coward", Hunnam will star as Leo, a master thief who abhors violence and avoids it whenever possible. His fellow criminals consider him a coward, especially compared to his father, Tommy (Richard Jenkins), a legendary thief who went to jail for the murder of the feared outlaw Teeg Lawless. Along the way, his path will cross that of car thief Greta (Adria Arjona). The series' first four episodes will be helmed by Captain Marvel directing duo Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden. If the series is successful, there's lots of Criminal to draw from: Brubaker and Phillips' series began in 2006 and continues into the present, with a series of interconnecting arcs that take place in the same noir-tinged world.

Who Is Charlie Hunnam?

British actor Hunnam made his screen debut on the UK teen drama Byker Grove. He subsequently starred on Queer as Folk before relocating to the US, where he appeared on the short-lived TV series Young Americans and Undeclared; he played the title role in Douglas McGrath's 2002 adaptation of Nicholas Nickelby, and had showy supporting roles in Cold Mountain and Children of Men. He attained stardom when he landed the lead role of conflicted biker Jax Teller in FX's motorcycle melodrama Sons of Anarchy; he starred on the series for seven seasons. He subsequently had starring roles in the Guillermo del Toro films Pacific Rim and Crimson Peak, and played noted explorer Percy Fawcett in The Lost City of Z, famed convict Henri Charrière in Michael Noer's 2017 remake of Papillon, and King Arthur in Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Recently, he starred in Triple Frontier, The Gentlemen, and Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. He also played the lead role in Apple TV+'s Shantaram, which was canceled after one season.

Criminal is executive produced by Brubaker, Phillips, Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, and Phillip Barnett. Brubaker and Harper (Hightown, Gotham, The Mentalist) will co-showrun the series.

Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of Criminal is now in production; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. In the meantime, check out Hunnam in Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire on Netflix.

