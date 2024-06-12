The Big Picture Filming of the Criminal TV show, based on the award-winning comic series, has begun in Portland, Oregon.

Charlie Hunnam and Adria Arjona will bring the intricate criminal underworld stories to life.

The show features a talented ensemble cast including Richard Jenkins, John Hawkes, and Logan Browning.

Amazon Prime Video's life of crime has begun. The streamer's adaptation of the long-running crime comics series Criminal has begun production in Portland, Oregon. Sean Phillips, the comics artist who created the series with writer Ed Brubaker, posted on Twitter that the series began filming on Monday.

Criminal is an anthology comics series that tells the interweaving stories of the criminal underworld, with the crimes of the past frequently coming back to haunt the present; debuting in 2006, it has won a number of Eisner Awards, and continues to be published to this day. The series' first season will be based on the book's first story arc, Coward. It will center around two criminals; master thief Leo (Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam), who avoids violence whenever possible, and sharp-tongued car thief Greta (Hit Man's Adria Arjona), who is looking for one last score after her husband died in a bank heist gone wrong. The series' first four episodes will be directed by wife-and-husband duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel).

Who Else Stars in Criminal?

Close

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) will play Ivan, a friend of Leo's family - a respected thief who is currently suffering from dementia under Leo's care. John Hawkes (Winter's Bone) will star as Sebastian Hyde, a brutal criminal who has been hindered by a recent stroke; Taylor Selé (Queens) will play Royal, the ruthless manager of Hyde's gambling club. Kadeem Hardison (Grown-ish) will play Gnarly, an ex-boxer and a friend of Ivan's. Pat Healy (Killers of the Flower Moon) will play Seymour, part of Leo's father's old crew. Logan Browning (Dear White People) will play Jenny, Leo's childhood friend whose life has taken her on a different path than his; she's now on the other side of the law as an Internal Affairs detective. In recurring roles are Gus Halper (Rustin) as Ricky, the unstable son of a legendary outlaw; Aliyah Camacho (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) as Angie, Greta's precocious daughter; and Michael Mando (Better Call Saul) as misanthropic crooked vice cop Jeff.

Criminal is executive produced by Brubaker, Phillips, Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, and Phillip Barnett. Brubaker and Harper (Hightown, Gotham, The Mentalist) will co-showrun the series.

Criminal is now filming; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.