Gamers around the world have been combing through Black Desert Online since Korean studio Pearl Abyss launched the sandbox fantasy MMORPG back in 2015. Now, the Devs are teasing the next evolution in their design with Crimson Desert, a title that started as a sequel to their hit game but soon became its own thing. New IP, new storyline, new characters, and an all-new addiction for players out there.

But what is Crimson Desert, exactly? Have a look at the official synopsis, and for a better grasp, check out the trailer that follows:

Crimson Desert is an upcoming open world action-adventure being developed by Pearl Abyss for both console and PC which will combine elements of narrative-driven single-player games with online multiplayer functionality. Built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary, next-gen engine, Crimson Desert will deliver high fidelity graphics & game features, and a highly immersive gameplay experience. A story of survival, Crimson Desert follows a group of struggling mercenaries and the many characters who cross their paths in the vast continent of Pywel. This is a world where heroes are made, but not without incredible hardship, pain and perseverance.

Crimson Desert arrives on PS5 / PS4, Xbox X|S / Xbox One, and PC roughly a year from now in Winter 2021; we'll have a firmer release date when we hear it, so stay tuned.

Check out the gameplay reveal here:

An epic of desperate mercenaries. A saga written in blood. Watch the all-new official gameplay trailer for Crimson Desert which premiered at The Game Awards 2020, and enter a war-torn realm where allegiances are tested & heroes are made.(This trailer contains actual in-game and gameplay footage. As a work-in-progress, the content is subject to change.)

About Pearl Abyss:

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and Shadow Arena for PC. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2021 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: https://www.pearlabyss.com

