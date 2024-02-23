The Big Picture Get ready to experience Guillermo del Toro's haunting gothic horror film Crimson Peak in stunning 4K quality this spring.

Guillermo del Toro's haunting gothic horror film Crimson Peak is headed to 4K. Arrow Video will release a deluxe 4K Blu-ray edition of the 2015 film this spring. The film has been restored with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision, personally approved by director del Toro, and will be packaged in a case featuring all-new art by concept artist Guy Davis.

The set will also include a wide array of special features, including an audio commentary from del Toro, the feature-length documentary The House is Alive: Constructing Crimson Peak, and a wide assortment of featurettes; they will include a tour of the movie's lavish lets with star Tom Hiddleston, and closer looks at the film's costumes, production design, and nightmarish creatures. The set will also feature deleted scenes, trailers, and an image gallery. The package will include a double-sided, fold-out poster, four double-sided postcards, and an 80-page book with essays from David Jenkins and Simon Abrams, an archival interview with del Toro, and concept illustrations by artists Davis and Oscar Chichoni. The set will retail for $45 USD; it will be released on May 21, 2024, and can be preordered from ArrowVideo.com.

What is 'Crimson Peak'?

"Crimson Peak" is the nickname for Allerdale Hall, a dilapidated mansion noted for the red clay that constantly seeps out of its grounds. It becomes the new home for aspiring author Edith Cushing (Mia Wasikowska) when she marries its owner, Thomas Sharpe (Hiddleston). Unfortunately, the mansion is also home to Thomas' sinister sister Lucille (Jessica Chastain) and a bevy of horrifying ghosts (noted creature actors Doug Jones and Javier Botet). Meanwhile, Edith's father has been gruesomely murdered, and her childhood friend Dr. Alan McMichael (Charlie Hunnam) is on the case, uncovering dark secrets from the Sharpe siblings' past. Soon, those secrets are revealed, and Crimson Peak becomes a place of murder and mayhem - where the living are far more terrifying than the dead.

Crimson Peak received mixed reviews upon its 2015 release, and earned a disappointing $77 million USD on a $55 million budget; audiences and critics may have been expecting a more straightforward creature feature than the twisted gothic romance the film eventually reveals itself as. However, in the intervening years, it has been reappraised by critics. In a recent look back at Crimson Peak, Collider's Kelcie Mattson found the film to be "the misunderstood masterpiece of del Toro's pantheon".

Crimson Peak In the aftermath of a family tragedy, an aspiring author is torn between love for her childhood friend and the temptation of a mysterious outsider. Trying to escape the ghosts of her past, she is swept away to a house that breathes, bleeds - and remembers. Release Date October 13, 2015 Director Guillermo del Toro Cast Charlie Hunnam , Jessica Chastain , Tom Hiddleston , Mia Wasikowska , Doug Jones , Burn Gorman Runtime 119

Arrow's 4K edition of Crimson Peak will be released on May 21, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the theatrical trailer for Crimson Peak below.