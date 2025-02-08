Even though horror movie fans are always game to discover a new title, there's one particular subgenre that is often hit or miss. Gothic horror is always an experience for anyone who watches it, but to reach the popularity of titles like Nosferatu, the project has to be in the right hands. Luckily for Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) fans, the filmmaker is also a fan of it, and made a point of crafting the best Gothic horror possible with his 2015 movie Crimson Peak. If you missed it or feel like giving it a rewatch, Peacock is giving you the opportunity this February.

Crimson Peak takes place in the early 20th century and centers around Edith (Mia Wasikowska), an author who meets and falls in love with Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston) and moves with him and his sister Lucille (Jessica Chastain) to an isolated Gothic mansion. Once there, Edith starts having visions and nightmares, and she needs to figure out why this is happening in order to have some peace of mind.

The movie is often cited as one of del Toro's best, but its Rotten Tomatoes score underscores how difficult it is to appeal to all sorts of audiences: The movie landed at a 72% approval rate. The best reviews praised the movie's production and costume design, and Collider's review celebrated the fact that the movie is able to make it clear that it is a love story, but with darker and supernatural elements. The review also drew attention to the supporting performances, stating that Chastain "absolutely owns the picture," and that watching her character on screen is like "watching a deadly predator behave to perfection."

'Crimson Peak' Is an Important Representative of Modern Gothic Horror Movies

At the same time, we can't ignore the fact that del Toro used his popularity to introduce a whole new slate of fans to the Gothic horror genre. Whenever you see a list of best movies within this theme, more often than not, you will find titles like The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, The Bride of Frankenstein, Bram Stoker's Dracula, and Sleepy Hollow make the list, with few-to-no recent titles included. Crimson Peak (and now Nosferatu) are certainly among the movies that managed to stand out in the last decade within the Gothic horror subgenre.

Not by chance, del Toro is venturing again into the Gothic world to offer his take on Frankenstein. So far, we're still waiting for a trailer to get a sense of the movie's tone, but some first-look images already hinted that the movie is not one that you will want to miss when it finally premieres.

You can stream Crimson Peak on Peacock. Check out the trailer above.