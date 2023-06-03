Guillermo del Toro is notorious for his visually riveting body of work and a cinematic style that fuses the spine-chilling elements of cinema with other genres. A filmmaker known for producing a number of sought-after motion pictures over the past decades, his 2015 romantic horror film titled Crimson Peak has only served to prove that the award-winning director's eye for details and storytelling is unmatched. Starring Mia Wasikowska and Tom Hiddleston in a melodramatic thriller that's both horrifying and romantic, Crimson Peak's original score matches the film's medieval gothic color. And now, everyone can get their hands on the newly released vinyl version of Fernando Velázquez's work, complete with a new album art cover.

Available to order via Waxwork Records, the $40.00 vinyl consists of 36 tracks, released as a deluxe 2xLP with splattered blue and red-colored vinyl. The haunting Crimson Peak score combined the elements of "a full orchestra brimming with terror-inducing cues, waltz, dark and moody tracks, juxtaposed with passionate and romantic love themes," according to Waxwork Records' product description.

Crimson Peak Represents Del Toro at His Best

Del Toro has provided a variety of visually compelling films over the years, whether for indie projects or big-budget productions. With plenty of successful titles under his belt, including The Devil's Backbone, Blade II, Hellboy, and Pan’s Labyrinth, the director arguably surpassed all of his best works with the release of Crimson Peak back in 2015. Though overlooked by audiences at first—with only $75 million in revenue against the film's $55 million budget—Crimson Peak won the approval of critics with its creepy and interesting premise that didn't fail to deliver from the first until the last scene.

While the film carries a familiar story – a period drama set in a gothic mansion –the 2015 feature boasts not only a talented ensemble cast but a wonderfully told story, made possible with del Toro's artistic vision. A young lady that can communicate with the dead, Crimson Peak follows Edith Cushing (Wasikowska) as she gets entangled in mysteries after marrying Thomas Sharpe (Hiddleston). While the ghost that haunts her new home is frightening, she may soon discover that the true horrible monsters were not always the horrifying spiritual presence.

After Crimson Peak, del Toro continued to tell stories with The Shape of Water and the 2022 iteration of Pinocchio, which both received positive critical reception. But though the mentioned films have brought the director well-deserved recognition, Crimson Peak remains the most beautiful story the filmmaker has ever told.

You can check out the vinyl version of Crimson Peak: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack down below: