Before defining the archetypal anti-hero and becoming the face of prestige television in the 21st century as Tony Soprano of The Sopranos, James Gandolfini was a reliable supporting character actor in movies such as Get Shorty, Night Falls on Manhattan, the 12 Angry Men remake, and 8mm. After years of honing his craft alongside the biggest movie stars, like John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, and the most accomplished directors, like Barry Sonnenfeld, Sidney Lumet, and William Friedkin, Gandolfini was ready to take over television in 1999.

During his pre-HBO era, Gandolfini had the illustrious honor of acting alongside Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman in Tony Scott's gripping submarine war thriller, Crimson Tide. While the 1995 film is a tour de force for the dueling Washington and Hackman as power-wielding commanders, Gandolfini thrives in the background as a naval officer whose indelible imprint elevates an inconsequential role into a scene stealer.

James Gandolfini Steals the Show Among the Star-Studded Cast of 'Crimson Tide'

While often critically maligned during his time, Tony Scott's slick and expressive cinematic language, similar to the glossy MTV music video aesthetic of the '80s and '90s, redefined the look of all blockbusters, with many films in his wake trying to emulate his distinct brand of filmmaking, which included rapid-fire editing and dynamic canted angles in films like Top Gun and The Last Boy Scout. An early example of a vulgar auteurist, Scott and his frequent producing partner, Jerry Bruckheimer, were a guaranteed recipe to create invigorating entertainment, films that audiences yearn for today. Crimson Tide, a high-concept thriller centered around movie star magic and expertly crafted setpieces, provokes viewers to proclaim, "They don't make them like they used to!" while watching. The film follows Hunter (Washington), a young First Officer who clashes with his trigger-happy Captain, Ramsey (Hackman), who prevents him from heedlessly launching missiles in an all-out blitz.

Crimson Tide, which also stars Matt Craven, George Dzundza, and Viggo Mortensen, reunites Tony Scott with James Gandolfini following the latter's breakout performance as a ruthless hitman in True Romance. Gandolfini plays Lieutenant Robert "Bobby" Dougherty, a Supply Officer on the USS Alabama. We often see him chatting with his fellow lower-ranking officers, debating the credentials of their XO commander in Hunter, as well as passionate discussions about other submarine movies, particularly The Enemy Below (this scene is a blatant reminder that Quentin Tarantino did uncredited re-writes for the film). In a setting clouded in imminent doom, Gandolfini provides needed levity in these scenes.

Tony Scott Elevates the Screen Presence of James Gandolfini in 'Crimson Tide'