‘Crip Camp’ Trailer Teases Netflix’s Heartwarming and Inspirational Documentary

Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming documentary Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution. The film follows a group of disabled teen campers in the 1960s who grew up to take on the system and fight for civil rights on the behalf of disabled Americans.

I caught the film at Sundance earlier this year and thought it was a shoo-in for one of the best documentaries of 2020. It’s an incredibly inspirational story not just because of the subjects who have their own disabilities, but because of how the movie endeavors to show its subjects in all their complexities as they crusade for civil rights. It’s the kind of movie that makes you realize how little we know about the various civil rights battles in our history and the struggles people had to make for simple equality under the law. My hope is that after this documentary hits, people like Judy Heumann become a household name.

Here’s what Adam Chitwood wrote in his review from Sundance:

Crip Camp is particularly eye opening in its first act. As an able-bodied individual, I take for granted pretty much every aspect of my daily life. I was deeply moved when, during a group session at Camp Jened, a young woman who has tremendous trouble speaking clearly was given the patience and time to be heard. Her intense struggle to merely express her feelings was no doubt waved away by many throughout her life who might cut her off and instead try to intuit what she wanted/needed/felt. But surrounded by other disabled individuals, they gave her all the time she needed to vocalize her thoughts, and listened intently. Her feelings and opinions have value.

Check out the trailer below. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution arrives on Netflix and in select theaters on March 25th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Crip Camp: