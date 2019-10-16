New ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Image Reveals Arrowverse’s Beefy Big Bad, the Anti-Monitor

0

The CW has released the first look at LaMonica Garrett as the Anti-Monitor [via EW], the Big Bad of the Arrowverse’s upcoming mega-crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths“. Here, in order they popped into my head upon first viewing, are all the things LaMonica Garrett looks like as the Anti-Monitor: The Night King’s uncle who isn’t invited to Thanksgiving. The guy from Apokolips who got Darkseid really into Crossfit. Apocalypse from X-Men: Apocalypse but if when he did that “learning” thing the TV was only tuned to American Gladiator re-runs.

Or, you know, he looks just like LaMonica Garrett as the Monitor, but opposite, because that’s pretty much the character’s thing. The two opposing beings were created right at the spawn of the multiverse and represent the dual nature of all things. In the comic book version of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, the Monitor and Anti-Monitor battled each other into a millions-of-years long slumber that ended when the great scientist named Pariah started mucking about with the multiverse. Longtime familiar The Flash face Tom Cavanagh will play Pariah in the CW’s take on the story.

Check out the full photo below. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” begins with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8, and continue into Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow. For more on the massive crossover, check out the first meeting between the Clark Kents of Smallville and Supergirl, and here are interviews with The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace and Arrow EPs Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz.