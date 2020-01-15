Watch: ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Tied the DC Universe Together with an Ezra Miller Cameo

On the Arrowverse’s big Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, the show finally made canon what fans had already suspected: it’s one big multi-verse. The Arrowverse, and especially The Flash, already recognizes the existence of a multi-verse, so it wasn’t that much of a leap for the shows and the DC movies and everything else to exist simultaneously. After all, if there are “infinite” Earths, then there shouldn’t be any confusion as to how Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller can both play Flash. And the best way to clear up that confusion is to just have the characters meet.

That’s just what happened on last night’s episode of the Crisis on Infinite Earths saga. I haven’t followed the Arrowverse for a while, so I’m not exactly sure how Earth-1 Barry Allen met up with Ezra Miller Barry Allen, but I don’t really care. It’s a fun scene and a nice nod to fans of both characters. This was a fun way of saying to fans that they don’t have to pick a “favorite” Barry Allen; both Flashes are valid and they exist in the same multiverse.

Honestly, the clip made me a little mad because it reminded me just how good Ezra Miller is as Flash. We’ve really only got to see the character in Justice League despite his cameos in Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, and it’s been frustrating to see Warner Bros. so befuddled by a character who’s superpower is “runs fast.” They’ve landed the right actor, but they keep going through different directors, and while I get that there’s been upheaval in the DCEU, stalling out on an Ezra Miller-led Flash movie smacks of wasted opportunities. Even if there’s no more director turnover and Andy Muschietti gets his Flash movie to the finish line, it will come out in 2022 at the earliest, five years since the release of Justice League and eight years since Miller was cast in the role. I get that Miller also has Fantastic Beasts going on, but no one wants to see Credence Dumbledore Whateverthefuck. They want to see Ezra Miller as Flash, and I suppose this clip will just have to do for now: