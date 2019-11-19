‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Reveals Supermen, First Image of Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne

0

The CW has released new images from Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths mega, five-part crossover event, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. These ones come from the second part, the Batwoman episode, which will air on Monday, December 9.

Not only do we have Supermen here, but we’ve also got a future Bruce Wayne, portrayed by Kevin Conroy. Conroy, as most fans know, has voiced Batman/Bruce Wayne for the past 27 years on Batman: The Animated Series. However, he’s never physically appeared on screen as the character. This event series allows him to do that for the first time.

The crossover marks the first time Brandon Routh has appeared as Clark Kent/Superman since 2006’s Superman Returns, when he revealed his formidable Christopher Reeve impression for close to three hours. Now a forty-something Man of Steel, Routh’s sporting a distinguished graying look. Not since George Reeves (Adventures of Superman) have we seen a Kal-El this advanced in age. The series pairs him alongside current Superman Tyler Hoechlin. Smallville’s Tom Welling will also appear as the character.

The much anticipated crossover, which is based on Marv Wolfman and George Pérez’s DC Comics event series of the same name, focuses on Batwoman (Ruby Rose), The Flash (Grant Gustin), and Green Arrow (Oliver Queen) as they attempt to prevent Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) from annihilating the whole of the multiverse. In the process, the heroes will align with other icons of DC from the films and television series. Erica Durance (Smallville), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), and Ashley Scott (Birds of Prey) are among the many stars who will be appearing.

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim is excited about the series’ potential, believing it will satisfy fans of the source material. “I feel like we’re doing something that really honors the comic book,” he had told Entertainment Weekly.

The first episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths premieres on Sunday, December 8 with Supergirl. Batwoman airs the following night, and The Flash on December 10. It returns to finish off the event on Tuesday, January 14 with back-to-back episodes—Arrow at 8pm and Legends of Tomorrow closing things out at 9pm.

You can check out some of the images below.