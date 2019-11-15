First ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Images Reveal New Team-Ups, Crossovers, and Superman’s Son

0

Crisis On Infinite Earths is almost upon us, as every show in The CW’s Arrowverse—that’s Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batgirl—gears up for the biggest crossover in the small-screen DC Universe’s history. The network released a whole batch of images from Supergirl‘s upcoming episode “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One”, which give a pretty good glimpse of what it’ll look like when this crisis gets to kickin’ off. Tell ya what, nobody looks too happy about it! (Kara’s new hairdo, however, remains on-point and needs to be respected.)

For one thing: We got a Super Baby! The images reveal Tyler Hoechlin‘s Superman and Bitsie Tulloch‘s Lois Lane for the first time with their child, who will presumedly play a part in the duo’s recently-announced spinoff series. There’s also the thrill of seeing Batwoman (Ruby Rose) mixing it up with the crew for the first time since the character’s standalone series kicked off, but the most intriguing tidbit is the costume on Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson). The character is in full-on Harbinger mode, which suggests the rest of the Arrowverse has caught on to just how long Lyla has been working with the all-powerful Monitor (LaMonica Garrett).

Check out all the images below. Crisis on Infinite Earths begins with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8. For more on the upcoming event, check out the first image of big bad The Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett, again) as well as this behind-the-scenes meeting between two Clark Kents from Smallville and Supergirl.