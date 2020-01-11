‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Part 4 & 5 Trailer Teases an Ending to End All Endings

There are only a few days left until the final chapters in the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event air on the CW. Ahead of the big event, Arrowverse alum and Crisis star Stephen Amell shared the final trailer for parts 4 and 5. If there is one thing we can glean from this trailer, it’s going to be an epic showdown to the very end between our favorite Arrowverse heroes and their ultimate enemy, the Anti-Monitor.

After three harrowing and exciting episodes of Crisis, things will come to a conclusion Tuesday, January 14 with parts four and five. As teased in the trailer, the Arrowverse team of heroes that has made it this far but they still have a long way to go before they can bring back their loved one. The final team left standing as we head into parts four and five includes the Green Arrow (Amell), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (Grant Gustin), White Canary (Caity Lotz), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), and J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) — and they all look ready to kick ass. It won’t be easy as they face off against the very immortal and very freaky Anti-Monitor and his ghoulish army.

The final Crisis episodes will kick off new seasons for each of the Arrowverse shows (save Arrow, which is coming to an end). How this crossover event concludes will determine the events of each respective Arrowverse show, so expect some big surprises as the story reaches its final destination.

Crisis on Infinite Earths concludes on January 14. Arrow will air “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four” at 8/7c and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will air “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Parts Five” at 9/8c.