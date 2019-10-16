‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Officially Adds The Spectre to Its Huge DC Comics Cast

0

I say this with all due respect to Anthro the Cave-Boy but at this point, if you are a DC Comics character even tangentially related to “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and you haven’t yet been cast in The CW’s big live-action adaptation, what was it all for? IGN is here with the latest of many, many familiar names who have officially been added to the five-part epic: Supernatural actor Stephen Lobo will play Detective Jim Corrigan, better known to DC enthusiasts as The Spectre.

“Fans of the Crisis on Infinite Earths comic know the Spectre plays a pivotal role. We’re thrilled Stephen is our Jim Corrigan,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim said, playing coy with whether the detective will actually appear as his green-cloaked alter ego.

In the comics, Corrigan is murdered by gangsters but refused entryway into Heaven, bonding instead with the literal embodiment of God’s vengeance and becoming the evil-destroying entity known as The Spectre. Comic books are very good and you should read them.

“Crisis”, which behinds December 8 and runs through all five of The CW’s Arrowverse show—with appearances from a few Black Lightning characters—deals with the impending end of everything in the multiverse, brought on by the awakening of two powerful cosmic forces: The Monitor and the Anti-Monitor (both played by LaMonica Garrett). With timelines crashing into each other, the potential for crossovers between, say, Supergirl and Smallville, becomes, uh, infinite.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” begins with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8, and continues into Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow. For more on the crossover, check out the first look at Garrett as the Anti-Monitor, and here is Guggenheim and Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz on how “Crisis” affected Arrow‘s final season.