‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Trailer Pits DC Heroes Against Total Annihilation

0

Crisis on Infinite Earths is almost here, and yesterday The CW released a short a trailer for the ambitious crossover event. At just thirty seconds, it’s more of a teaser, but it’s enough to whet the appetites of DC fans anticipating this five-part event series.

“Hope is the light that lifts us out of darkness,” says Brandon Routh as a Superman with a touch of distinguished grey in his hair. It’s the first time the actor has donned the red cape since the 2006 Superman II sequel (sort of), Superman Returns. He’ll be joined in portraying Clark Kent/the Man of Steel by current Superman, Tyler Hoechlin, and Tom Welling, who played the role for ten seasons on Smallville.

And, as we recently reported, Kevin Conroy will appear as a future version of Bruce Wayne. Conroy has voiced Batman/Bruce Wayne for the past 27 years on Batman: The Animated Series but has never physically appeared on screen as the character until now.

Based on Marv Wolfman and George Pérez’s DC Comics event series of the same name, this saga will focus on Batwoman (Ruby Rose), The Flash (Grant Gustin), and Green Arrow (Oliver Queen) as they attempt to prevent Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) from annihilating the whole of the multiverse. And they’d better hurry, because, as we hear in the trailer, “Every second, another earth dies.” In the salvation process, the heroes will align with other icons of DC from the films and television series. Erica Durance (Smallville), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), and Ashley Scott (Birds of Prey) are among the many stars who will be appearing.

The first episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths premieres on Sunday, December 8 with Supergirl. Batwoman airs Monday, December 9, and The Flash on Tuesday, December 10. It returns to finish off the event on Tuesday, January 14 with back-to-back episodes—Arrow at 8pm and Legends of Tomorrow closing things out at 9pm.

You can check out the explosive trailer below.