It's a good time to be an indie movie right now, since there isn't that much competition from studio blockbusters. Whether it's a good time to be an indie movie starring Armie Hammer right now, well, we'll soon see, as Quiver Distribution has just released a trailer for the embattled actor's latest indie movie Crisis.

Written and directed by Nicholas Jarecki, Crisis follows an assortment of characters, each of whom have some role to play within America's ongoing opioid epidemic. Characters include a drug trafficker arranging a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation, an architect recovering from an Oxycodone addiction and looking for answers about her son's disappearance, and a university professor battling unexpected revelations about his employer, a pharmaceutical company bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market. Like Babel, Crash, Magnolia and Pulp Fiction, these storylines are fated to intersect, and the collision may be deadly.

Joining Hammer are Oscar winners Gary Oldman and Greg Kinnear, as well as Evangeline Lilly, Luke Evans, Michelle Rodriguez, Scott Mescudi, Lily-Rose Depp, Martin Donovan, Duke Nicholson and Veronica Ferres.

Jarecki teamed with Cassian Elwes to produce Crisis, which Oldman executive produced along with Douglas Urbanski, Michael Suppes, Tony Hsieh, Mohammed Al Turki, Lisa Wilson, William Rosenfeld, Sam Slater, David Bernon and Samuel Reich. The film serves as Jarecki’s follow-up to Arbitrage, which earned a Golden Globe nomination for its star, Richard Gere, and went on to become the highest grossing indie film to ever be released “day and date” in theaters and on VOD.

Hammer has found himself in the headlines of late following a social media scandal -- side note, when will actors learn that Twitter is hazardous to their careers? -- that forced him to bow out of Lionsgate's upcoming action comedy Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez. It's possible that Hammer wound up dodging a bullet there, but I'm still curious to see whether his presence in Crisis will hurt the film, or bringing extra attention to it.

We'll find out when Crisis hits theaters on Feb. 26 before makings its way to VOD/digital platforms on March 5. Watch the trailer below, and check out the film's new poster while you're scrolling down.

