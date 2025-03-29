Back to the Future had some hiccups on the way from page to screen, with studios who didn't understand it, and a lead actor in Eric Stoltz, who had to be fired during filming. Still, Robert Zemeckis' film went on to become the biggest movie of 1985, its success launching a franchise. Audiences loved the cool car and the relationship between Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), but none of it mattered if the high-concept plot didn't stick the landing. It did just that, with Marty's choices with his parents in 1955 creating an alternate 1985, where his family are now better people. You could argue that this makes the movie a tragedy because Marty comes back to a family he's not familiar with. Crispin Glover, who plays Marty's father, George McFly, had an issue with the ending because of an entirely different reason. He thought they had been written to be happy because they now had money. He couldn't be more wrong.
Crispin Glover Hates 'Back to the Future's Ending — He's Dead Wrong
