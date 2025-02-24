Before Cristin Milioti made a name for herself as Sofia Falcone in The Penguin, she had her sights set on another major role, but sadly for her, it was one that required some serious pipes that she just wasn't able to deliver. While walking the red carpet at the SAG Awards, Milioti revealed that she had auditioned for the role of Elphaba in Wicked, but things didn’t exactly go as planned. Milioti admitted to Deadline that she struggled with the audition, particularly with one of Elphaba’s most famous and challenging notes.

However, she praised director Jon M. Chu for how graciously he handled her troublesome attempt at the iconic role. The Penguin star didn’t shy away from admitting that her audition wasn’t her finest moment.

"I did a really bad job at it. Well, there was a real big famous note that I was nowhere near hitting, but Jon was real kind about it, and, you know, I really went for it."

While she didn’t land the role of Elphaba — now played by Cynthia Erivo, whose performance has earned widespread acclaim — Milioti remains open to the idea of joining the Wicked franchise in a different capacity.

"Oh my god, I would love it. Are you kidding? Big fan."

With Wicked smashing box office records and Erivo one of the nominees for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, Milioti may have missed out on this particular opportunity, but her career is thriving in other ways.

Was 'Wicked' Worth Seeing?

Collider’s Jeff Ewing gave it a glowing review, calling it “a magical musical outing," and praised the performances of the leading actresses.

The film works on an emotional level, and yet there are also well-delivered lessons about growing fascism that are tragically poignant in our American era. The set pieces are big and bold, and the dance numbers are creative and colorful. Grande is continually hilarious as the charmingly vapid Galinda, while Erivo is breathtakingly powerful as the so-called Wicked Witch. Both Grande and Erivo sound glorious through beautiful interpretations of modern musical classics like "Defying Gravity." It all coheres into one of the best silver screen adaptations of a musical in ages, and easily one of the year's best pictures."

Wicked will begin streaming on March 21. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Wicked on Peacock next month.