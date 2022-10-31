HBO Max has added Cristin Milioti as the female lead in the DC Comics original limited drama series The Penguin (working title for now). The series, which will star Colin Farrell as the title character, is a spin-off from the Matt Reeves feature film The Batman which released in March this year, and also featured Farrell.

The series will build upon the world that Reeves wrote and created for the Robert Pattinson-starring blockbuster, and revolves around Oswald Cobblepot - also known as the villainous 'Penguin' - who is a mid-to-high level gangster in the Reeves iteration of Gotham City. The Batman was a critical and commercial success, grossing $770.8 million worldwide, with acclaim given in particular to the performances and Reeves' direction.

Milioti has signed on to play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone, the mob leader of Gotham who was portrayed in the movie by John Turturro. Sofia will be battling the Penguin for control of Gotham's mob scene, and the city.

Milioti currently plays the female lead in The Resort, a dark comedy series that currently streams on Peacock and is awaiting a renewal decision for a second season. She received critical acclaim for starring alongside Andy Samberg in the time-loop comedy-drama, Palm Springs. She had her big breakthrough in CBS' How I Met Your Mother as the mother of the show's title, Tracy McConnell, who was revealed after 8 seasons of the show. Milioti was also nominated for a Tony Award, and won a Grammy Award for her work in Once on Broadway.

The Penguin is executive produced by Reeves, Farrell, Dylan Clark, Craig Zobel and Lauren LeFranc. Zobel will direct the first two episodes of the series, while LeFranc is a writer on the show, and will also serve as showrunner. Zobel was previously nominated for two Emmy Awards for his work behind the camera on HBO's acclaimed drama Mare of Easttown.

Production on The Penguin is currently slated to begin in January in New York City, with production set to run through the summer of 2023, but no release date has yet been formally announced for the series.

Speaking exclusively to Collider, Farrell has previously said of the series: "I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang up of Oz."

