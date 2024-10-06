Cristin Milioti is having a moment. She's currently starring in the new, highly anticipated Max neo-noir thriller, The Penguin, opposite Colin Farrell. A continuation of the acclaimed DC Comics film, The Batman, Milioti has become the breakout star of the show. She plays Sofia Falcone, the menacing daughter of former mob boss, Carmine Falcone. Her secret alias is the villain, The Hangman, and Milioti thrives as the notorious comic book role that rightfully places her center stage.

Prior to The Penguin, Milioti already had a prolific television career, her first big break being in David Chases', The Sopranos. She's probably best remembered before this as the actor who played the mother in How I Met Your Mother. She was also featured in Season 2 of Fargo, and Max's short-lived, Made for Love. Her most underrated television role remains Peacock's wondrous, time-traveling mystery series, The Resort. Playing a vacationing couple opposite William Jackson Harper, the two leads are in excellent company alongside comedy pros Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo, Debbie Ryan, Dylan Baker, and Becky Ann Baker. Created by Andy Siara, Siara and Milioti previously worked together on Palm Springs, another time travel flick. The Resort remains a must-watch Milioti performance and a deeply moving series about grief.

What Is 'The Resort' About?

Milioti stars as Emma Reed, a floundering, depressed woman, married to the clumsy but endearing Noah (Harper). The pair arrive at a resort in the Mayan Riviera to celebrate their 10-year anniversary despite their growing apart. The two then find themselves bonding once more when Emma discovers an old Razor phone in the jungle after crashing a dirt bike. Emma discovers the phone belonged to a college student, Sam (Skyler Gisondo), who went missing at the old resort 15 years earlier during a hurricane alongside another girl, Violet (Nina Bloomgarden). Obsessed with solving the case, Emma convinces Noah to help investigate to find the missing kids.

The series incorporates flashbacks to 2007, which follows Sam and Violet on vacation with their families in the days leading up to the hurricane during Christmas and their disappearance. An endearing Nick Offerman gives one of his most vulnerable performances as Violet's father and widower, Murray Thompson. An equally phenomenal, Ben Sinclair plays the unstable former owner of the old resort in flashbacks, and Luis Gerardo Méndez plays Baltasar Frías, a former employee at the old resort and detective who tracks down Emma and Noah in the present day to help them.

Cristin Milioti Plays a Drinking, Amateur Sleuth Battling Grief on Vacation

The Resort covers many genres all at once, making it a singular, invigorating story. That is in large part thanks to Milioti's relentless performance, which tackles screwball comedy, romance, action stunts, and drama all at once. Her physical comedy is all-encompassing from the beginning, as she rides hungover through the bumpy jungle on a dirt bike and crawls through a tight, dirty tunnel that is practically a tomb in one of The Resort's most exhilarating sequences. Milioti makes for a hilarious, amateur sleuth alongside Harper, and the series cleverly makes fun of boozy detectives of the noir genre. In one particularly funny episode, they track down a lead in town while downing tequila at bars and bring their tacos and beer with them during steak-outs and interrogations. But, as she continues to search for the missing children, it becomes clear the show and Emma's character is a representation of numbing pain to ignore the loss.

Milioti's performance is a tremendous study of grief, hidden through her obsession with the central mystery of finding the missing children. She is still grappling with her miscarriage, which is symbolized by a toothache she refuses to address throughout the series and that she eventually has to pull out herself. In The Resort's greatest episode, it offers a flashback to the pain Emma experienced when she miscarried. As the toothache cleverly comes to a head during that episode in present day, she yanks it out in a darkly comedic scene in the jungle. It's bloody and brutal and a brilliant metaphor for facing grief head-on. Emma has to remove a part of herself to become who she is meant to be, and her performance is one of the best of the series thanks to Milioti's dedication to the role. Emma's ache will always be there, even if the tooth is gone, but it’s a necessary pain to remember what was lost.

'The Resort' Is a Philosophical, Sci-Fi Series About the Mystery of Time

The Resort is not just an excellent, relatable mystery series dedicated to the current craze for true-crime cold cases. It also has an excellent, time-traveling element introduced early on. For a series dedicated to the passage of time and how dangerous it is to become caught up in the past, it uses time travel as a metaphor for grieving and holding onto painful memories. As Violet and Sam disappear in the jungle on their own secretive search related to Violet's past, Siara uses their disappearance as a metaphor for how getting stuck in the past will only make you lose yourself.

The series begins with the quote: "The pursuit to capture your past is a waste of time. The past lives in the past and is therefore non-existent in the present. Time travel has not been invented." Emma then becomes a beacon of light, as she never stops moving towards the future in a physically grueling, layered performance from Milioti. She uses every inch of her body to illustrate the effects of grief, from staring sullenly into a swimming pool to sprinting through the jungle with wild abandonment, painfully alive. The Resort is one of Peacock's best series, and that's been exemplified through the gripping lead performance by Milioti.

