The Criterion Collection has announced that the company is finally venturing into the 4K Ultra HD releases. The company's statement reveals that six titles have been selected to inaugurate the new era and, as you can guess, some absolute classics have been chosen.

The titles will be released in a 4K UHD + Blu-ray combo, and some films will be presented in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. The first six titles announced are Orson Welles’ masterpiece Citizen Kane, The Pìano, Mullholland Dr., Menace II Society, The Red Shoes, and the Beatles musical comedy, A Hard Day’s Night.

Criterion has promised to reveal more about the titles in their November 2021 release announcement, which will take place next week. At the same time, the statement puts emphasis on the fact that Citizen Kane was the first laserdisc ever released by Criterion, 37 years ago.

Citizen Kane is considered one of the most impressive debuts in cinema, since the director and star Orson Welles' managed to create one of the greatest films of all time in his first feature. Welles was recently played by Tom Burke in the Oscar-nominated David Fincher film Mank.

The Piano made history when Anna Paquin’s winning performance in it earned her a Supporting Role Academy Award at age 11. It was also her breakout role. David Lynch's Mullholland Dr. is a surrealist work of art which has critics and cinephiles speculating about it to this day; Allen and Albert Hughes' Menace II Society is a comment on urban violence whose message has remained important over the decades; Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger's Red Shoes and Richard Lester's A Hard Day’s Night are considered two of the best British films ever made.

More information about Criterion's first wave of 4K Ultra HD releases will be available next week.

