More titles are being added to the ever-expanding Criterion Collection, as August's batch of titles have been announced. The month will see the release of two new titles in Drylongso and Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart, as well as a collector's set of Bo Widerberg's New Swedish Cinema and a new 4K upgrade of Akira Kurosawa's Dreams.

The new remaster of Dreams is the first set to be released, arriving on August 8. The film, which first released back in 1990, is an anthology film comprised of eight visually sumptuous vignettes based upon writer and director Akira Kurosawa's own dreams - including fox forest weddings and confrontations with war ghosts, as well as a tribute to Vincent van Gogh, played by Martin Scorsese. The 4K UHD and Blu-ray special edition also includes special features such as a feature length documentary from 1990 shot on set, as well as commentary and assorted interviews.

Following this will be Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart on August 15. Directed by Wayne Wang, Dim Sum is the directors follow-up to Chan Is Missing, in a bittersweet family portrait of San Francisco's Chinese American community. The film looks at the relationship between an aged immigrant widow and her daughter, and the conflict between one's duties and desires. The new release will feature a conversation between Wang and filmmaker and scholar Arthur Dong, as well as footage of a 2004 interview with actor Laureen Chew.

Releasing on August 22 is Bo Widerberg's New Swedish Cinema, a collector's set of titles The Baby Carriage (1963), Raven's End (1963), Elvira Madigan (1967), and Adalen 31 (1969). When writer Bo Widerberg pivoted to filmmaking in the 1960s, he endeavored to provide an insight into the lives of Sweden's working class (as opposed to the more introspective psychodrama precedent set by the work Ingmar Bergman), with this set of films tackling social-realist themes alongside striking visuals.

Closing out the month will be Cauleen Smith's Drylongso on August 29, a touching blend of romance and murder mystery which tackles themes of racial injustice. The film follows an Oakland art student named Pica (played by Toby Smith) who seeks to capture and preserve the lives of Black men through a series of Polaroid snapshots in what Criterion calls "a rare cinematic celebration of Black female creativity and a moving elegy for a generation of lost African American men." The new release is a 4K digital restoration of the film, alongside a collection of short films by the director including Chronicles of a Lying Spirit by Kelly Gabron, Songs for Earth & Folk, Lessons in Semaphore, Egungun (Ancestor Can’t Find Me), Remote Viewing, and Suffolk alongside a new introduction by Smith. The release also features an essay by Yasmina Price.

All four releases will be made available throughout the month of August and are available for preorder on The Criterion Collection website now. Check out the full lineup below:

A rediscovered treasure of 1990s DIY filmmaking, Cauleen Smith’s Drylongso embeds an incisive look at racial injustice within a lovingly handmade buddy movie/murder mystery/romance. Alarmed by the rate at which the young Black men around her are dying, brash Oakland art student Pica (Toby Smith) attempts to preserve their existence in Polaroid snapshots, along the way forging a friendship with a woman in an abusive relationship (April Barnett) and experiencing love, heartbreak, and the everyday threat of violence. Capturing the vibrant community spirit of Oakland in the nineties, Smith crafts both a rare cinematic celebration of Black female creativity and a moving elegy for a generation of lost African American men.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Cauleen Smith, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

New conversation between Smith and film scholar Michael B. Gillespie

Short films by Smith, including Chronicles of a Lying Spirit by Kelly Gabron, Songs for Earth & Folk, Lessons in Semaphore, Egungun (Ancestor Can’t Find Me), Remote Viewing, and Suffolk, with a new introduction by Smith

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by film scholar Yasmina Price

Wayne Wang’s follow-up to his watershed indie Chan Is Missing is a family portrait that gracefully combines the director’s signature gentle humanism and eye for poignant detail. Offering another fresh perspective on San Francisco’s Chinese American community, Wang takes a bittersweet look at the generational pas de deux between an aging immigrant widow and her devoted daughter, torn between filial duty and her own desires. Soulfully performed by an ensemble including real-life mother and daughter Kim and Laureen Chew and Victor Wong, the Yasujiro Ozu–inspired Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart is as lovingly made as the home-cooked cuisine it celebrates.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

High-definition digital master of a new director’s cut, supervised by director Wayne Wang, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

New conversation between Wang and filmmaker and film scholar Arthur Dong

Interview from 2004 with actor Laureen Chew

English subtitle translation and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by scholar Brian Hu

Driven by a desire to forge a socially conscious Swedish cinema—one that broke with the inward-looking psychodrama of Ingmar Bergman to give dynamic expression to the everyday experiences of working-class Swedes—writer Bo Widerberg turned to filmmaking in the early 1960s, realizing his ambition in politically committed yet poetic works that merge social-realist themes with a refined, often breathtakingly beautiful visual sensibility. Dramatizing the struggles of ordinary people fighting to chart their own destiny, these four acclaimed, popular, and pivotal films from Widerberg’s most prolific period live and breathe with a rare vitality—and helped launch a new Swedish cinema.

FILMS IN THIS SET

The Baby Carriage (1963) Infused with a jazzy, nouvelle vague–inspired energy, Bo Widerberg’s feature debut has the freshness of youth. Building on his manifesto’s call for a socially relevant Swedish cinema, the writer turned director offers a vivid portrait of a young factory worker (Inger Taube) finding her way toward independence as she weathers unexpected pregnancy, learns hard lessons from relationships with two very different men, and leaves behind the only home she has ever known. Abetted by fellow filmmaker Jan Troell’s coolly beautiful monochrome cinematography, Widerberg takes a bold first step in his mission to create a cinema that is both engaged and engaging.

Raven’s End (1963) A period piece that forgoes nostalgia in favor of a stark examination of working-class struggle, Bo Widerberg’s second feature unfolds in 1936 in the director’s hometown of Malmö. It’s there, in the poor district of Raven’s End, that young Anders (Widerberg’s regular collaborator Tommy Berggren) chases his dream of becoming a writer while growing increasingly disillusioned with the dead-end world that surrounds him: an alcoholic father, a toiling mother, and the ominous specter of Nazism. Delivering a bracing jolt of kitchen-sink realism to Swedish cinema, Widerberg paints an unsparing portrait of youthful idealism bumping up against economic despair.

Elvira Madigan (1967) Bo Widerberg reached new heights of visual lyricism with this sublime retelling of a real-life nineteenth-century romantic tragedy. Bound by their all-consuming desire, a young circus tightrope walker (Pia Degermark, winner of the Cannes Best Actress prize) and a lieutenant (Tommy Berggren) with a wife and children forsake everything to be together and escape to the countryside—only to see their lovers’ idyll gradually give way to poverty and desperation. With its painterly, sun-dappled images and indelible use of Mozart’s Piano Concerto no. 21, this 1960s art-house sensation is the most ravishing expression of Widerberg’s recurring theme of the tension between individual freedom and social responsibility.

Ådalen 31 (1969) One of Bo Widerberg’s most explicitly political works imbues the true story of a 1931 labor strike with a powerful contemporary resonance. In the industrial district of Ådalen, in the north of Sweden, a peaceful demonstration takes a tragic turn, leading to a historic general strike. Amid these events, the teenage Kjell (Peter Schildt) experiences sacrifice and strife, love and loss, and the consequences of this shocking violence. Working once again with Elvira Madigan cinematographer Jörgen Persson—who captures shimmering, light-filled images in graceful widescreen—Widerberg entwines a stirring portrait of resistance with an intimate coming-of-age journey for a vision of history that feels vibrantly, urgently alive.

Unfolding in a series of eight mythic vignettes, this late work by Akira Kurosawa was inspired by the beloved director’s own nighttime visions, along with stories from Japanese folklore. In a visually sumptuous journey through the master’s imagination, tales of childlike wonder give way to apocalyptic apparitions: a young boy stumbles on a fox wedding in a forest; a soldier confronts the ghosts of the war dead; a power-plant meltdown smothers a seaside landscape in radioactive fumes. Interspersed with reflections on the redemptive power of creation, including a richly textured tribute to Vincent van Gogh (who is played by Martin Scorsese), Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams is both a showcase for its maker’s artistry at its most unbridled and a deeply personal lament for a world at the mercy of human ignorance.

