Heads up film aficionados and collectors, The Criterion Collection's flash sale is on for the next 24 hours with all discs at 50% off. From classics to must-have titles the collection features a variety of genres, directors, and foreign language films. The collection includes new editions of Inland Empire, Last Hurrah for Chivalry, Hollywood Shuffle, WALL-E, and many more. For those who need help deciding from their vast collection, a curated guide will help choose from over 1,500 films on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD.

Featured Titles in the Criterion Sale

David Lynch’s Inland Empire is a fascinating story that features Laura Dern as an actor on the edge. The collection comes with seventy-five minutes of extra scenes, new conversation between actors Dern and Kyle MacLachlan, and a 2007 short film by Lynch, Ballerina, among other features. John Woo’s Last Hurrah for Chivalry examines the meaning of brotherhood and honor and has amazing swordplay set pieces. Further, director Robert Townsend's film featuring takes on typecasting of Black actors in 1980s Hollywood, Hollywood Shuffle is also up for grabs. The collections come with special features like new interviews with actors Rusty Cundieff, Anne-Marie Johnson, and Bobby McGee, and a new audio commentary featuring Townsend among other specials.

Andrew Stanton’s WALL-E comes with bonus features that include two audio commentaries from Stanton, character supervisor Bill Wise, coproducer Lindsey Collins, story artist Derek Thompson, and lead animator Angus MacLane. It’ll also give a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, including segments from early animation reels, deleted scenes featuring commentary by Stanton, and more. Other features include Franco Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet starring Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey, and Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island featuring Tim Roth, Vicky Krieps, Mia Wasikowska, and Anders Danielsen Lie. The on-sale collection also includes Benedict Cumberbatch’s Oscar-nominated feature, Power of the Dog.

Trilogies and Director’s Collections

Lars von Trier’s Europe Trilogy comprising of The Element of Crime, Epidemic and Europa. Another interesting trilogy featured is Austrian auteur Michael Haneke’s trilogy of films including The Seventh Continent, Benny’s Video and 71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance each feature comes with its own specials and commentary from the director. Other featured titles are Imitation of Life, Malcom X, Cooley High, Ingmar Bergman’s Cinema collection that includes Crisis, A Ship to India, Port of Call, Thirst, To Joy, Sawdust and Tinsel, and many more. A collection dedicated to Lynch features titles like Lost Highway, Eraserhead, Blue Velvet and more.

The sale ends March 22 at noon, so order your movies now.