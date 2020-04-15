‘Marriage Story’, ‘War of the Worlds’, and More Announced as July Criterion Collection Releases

The Criterion Collection has announced which titles they will be releasing on DVD and Bluray in July. Among the titles is Noah Baumbach‘s Oscar-nominated feature Marriage Story and the 1953 adaptation of H.G. Wells‘ sci-fi classic The War of the Worlds directed by Byron Haskin.

As is often the case, the Criterion team announced their July releases in their latest newsletter. For the July collection, Criterion notes in the newsletter this set of releases “have us pondering the extremes of life and love,” to which I say, “Boy, you’re not kidding around here, huh?” In addition to Marriage Story and The War of the Worlds, the July 2020 release line-up includes The Lady Eve, directed by Preston Sturges and starring Henry Fonda and Barbara Stanwyck, Taste of Cherry, directed by Abbas Kiarostami, and the recently-announced Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits, a five-film box set which includes The Way of the Dragon and Fist of Fury.

Each new title will be released on DVD and Bluray, with price points respectively starting at $29.95 and $39.95. This is the first time folks can get their hands on Bluray editions of The Lady Eve as well as Haskin’s The War of the Worlds, making them extra special, purchase-worthy options. Meanwhile, Marriage Story will include some great new features, including interviews with Baumbach, composer Randy Newman, and cast members Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, and Julie Hagerty. While each release comes with tons of additional features, just like Marriage Story, they will all be getting the 4K restoration treatment. So, basically, start saving up now because you don’t want to miss any of these titles upon release.

Check out the great new artwork for each Criterion Collection release below. For more, here’s out update on which movies are coming to the Criterion Collection in June.