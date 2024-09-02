It’s been 40 years since the Criterion Collection was established, and its popularity as a distribution company only seems to be growing as time marches on. It used to exclusively release movies on home video formats, but in a digital world, there’s also the Criterion Channel. Sadly, though the company distributes films made around the world, you have to be in the U.S. to access the Criterion Channel, and the company’s already pricey releases via physical media get more significant when shipping is taken into account.

But Criterion can only do so much, perhaps, and it’s nevertheless been a force for good in the world of cinema, and an especially beneficial company to those who like older, non-English language, and/or arthouse titles. Once a film gets distributed by Criterion, it effectively joins the prestigious Criterion Collection, with just over 3000 in total (as of 2024). There are plenty of obscure or unusual movies in the Collection, but also a few surprisingly well-known ones, with the most mainstream or easily approachable proving far more surprising finds – ironically enough – than the titles that are otherwise considered out-there.

10 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Director: George A. Romero

Not every title in the Criterion Collection is only available through Criterion, though one can usually expect top-notch audio/visual quality and fancy special editions from the company, owing to the premium prices. No film demonstrates this occasional lack of exclusivity more than Night of the Living Dead, which accidentally entered the public domain early and can be watched almost anywhere, including Wikipedia.

It's a historically important film for the horror genre, and one of the greatest B-grade/low-budget movies of its era. Most tropes relating to zombies can be traced back to Night of the Living Dead, but it stands out among other 1960s movies that are in the Criterion Collection, given there are plenty more French New Wave and other international titles in the collection over zombie-themed B-movies.

9 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Director: Wes Anderson

It’s not entirely unfair to think of the Criterion Collection as being something that focuses on older movies, given the company values the preservation and continued distribution of older titles. But, as mentioned before, Criterion’s been around for four decades (and counting) now, and has stayed with the times, to some extent, by adding newer films to the collection every now and then.

The Grand Budapest Hotel is one of these, being perhaps Wes Anderson’s most popular and well-loved film, and not necessarily one that needed saving/preserving by Criterion. But it is a great film, and it sits snugly alongside the other Anderson films that are in the Criterion Collection; the filmmaker has a rather impressive eight features in said collection, and that number may well grow in time (to date, The Grand Budapest Hotel, released 2014, is the newest film there).

8 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Directors: Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie

The people at Criterion appear to love John Cassavetes, given seven of his features are in the Criterion Collection. The Safdie brothers seem to be Cassavetes fans, too, given how their earlier work is gritty, personal, and improvisational in feel in a Cassavetes kind of way. Then, of course, there’s Uncut Gems, which has been compared to Cassavetes’s own The Killing of a Chinese Bookie.

Uncut Gems is nevertheless a little unexpected by Criterion standards, given its recency, and also because some time ago, it might well have seemed inconceivable that any Adam Sandler movie would be in the Criterion Collection. Currently, there are two, with Punch-Drunk Love also being in the collection (it and Uncut Gems are arguably Sandler's two best films, so even if a little surprising, they're well-deserved additions).

7 'The Rock' (1996)

Director: Michael Bay

Just as the idea of an Adam Sandler movie being in the Criterion Collection might've once sounded absurd, so too was the notion of a Michael Bay movie making it in. Bay makes movies that are broad, loud, action-packed, and (sometimes) broadly entertaining. He has a distinctive style and could even be called an auteur (again, sometimes/for some films), but his movies are hardly Criterion-esque in the traditional sense.

Still, if it had to be one, it might as well be The Rock, which is a fantastically fun and goofy action filled with 1990s bombast, and a cast to die for, headlined by Nicolas Cage, Sean Connery, and Ed Harris. It’s silly, but it’s got undeniable spectacle, and though it might seem like an eyebrow-raising addition at first, perhaps The Rock is one of the most deserving films in terms of representing that era of the action genre.

6 'This Is Spinal Tap' (1984)

Director: Rob Reiner

A top-notch parody/mockumentary movie, This Is Spinal Tap is pretty much immortal as far as 1980s comedies go. It follows a fictional British rock band past their prime struggling through a tour of the U.S., where everything goes wrong to a farcical extent, with so many great one-liners peppered throughout as a result of some of the best improvised comedy in cinema history.

So, hyping it up like that, perhaps then it’s not terribly surprising Criterion has honored it with a spot in the collection, though it’s another example of a very popular and broadly appealing movie getting in. Like with Night of the Living Dead being important for the zombie genre, and The Rock being significant among 1990s action movies, This Is Spinal Tap is probably Criterion-approved because of what it represents for the mockumentary as a genre.

5 'The Graduate' (1967)

Director: Mike Nichols

From here on out, the movies selected for present purposes are just going to get continually more popular and well-known, belonging to the Criterion Collection for significance alone, instead of cultural significance alongside more preservation-focused purposes. Because, yes, just about everyone knows about The Graduate, and if you haven’t seen it in full, you’ve probably seen it homaged, referenced, or parodied in some capacity.

It's a darkly funny coming-of-age film centered on a college graduate who has no idea what to do with his adult life, and complicates his future further through a high-risk romantic escapade. It was available elsewhere long before it joined the Criterion Collection one year shy of its 50th anniversary, but The Graduate fits in well considering its high quality and the fact it was tremendously daring for a film of its time.