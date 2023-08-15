The Big Picture Criterion Collection adds classic films like Mean Streets, La cérémonie, and Jackie Chan: Emergence of a Superstar, a set that showcases the rise of the martial arts superstar, featuring six titles of his early career.

The Last Picture Show and Days of Heaven are also getting 4K upgrades.

It’s been an exciting year for fans of classic cinema as The Criterion Collection has added titles including The Others, Moonage Daydream, and more to its upcoming slate of remastered projects. Showing no signs of slowing down, November will be no different as the lineup boasts such favorites as Martin Scorsese’s breakthrough feature Mean Streets and an upgrade to Peter Bogdanovich’s hopeless tale of life in Texas during the early 1950s in The Last Picture Show. These films along with Claude Chabrol’s celebrated French-language crime drama, La cérémonie, a compilation of Jackie Chan's earliest projects, and Terrence Malick’s Academy Award-winning period drama, Days of Heaven, put November on the map as one of this year’s best Criterion months yet.

Kicking things off on November 7 is the high-flying martial arts compilation, Jackie Chan: Emergence of a Superstar. Featuring six titles over four Blu-ray discs, the collection follows the rise of the martial arts superstar now known the world over for his love of the craft, acting talent, and comedic skills.

Available on November 14, Bogdanovich’s The Last Picture Show is the second must-have addition to any cinephile's at-home collection. Starring Jeff Bridges, Timothy Bottoms, and Cybill Shepherd, the backdrop of a crumbling Texas town in the 1950s makes for a hopeless setting for these three teens. Also featured in the film are Cloris Leachman and Ben Johnson who play two of the town’s older members — pointing to the bleak future facing the trio of youths. Included in the 4K UHD and two Blu-ray bundles is a set of extras including the film’s 1990 sequel, Texasville, three documentaries that dive into the film’s development, a handful of commentaries from the stars and director, and much more.

Also dropping on November 14 is Malick’s 1978 feature, Days of Heaven, which stars Richard Gere, Brooke Adams, Linda Manz, and Sam Shepard in a period drama set in 1910. After a mishap leads to Gere’s character, a steelworker in Chicago, accidentally killing his supervisor, the man goes on the run alongside his girlfriend (Adams) and his little sister (Manz). Arriving in the Texas panhandle, the trio sets out to start over, working as wheat harvesters for a local farmer (Shepard). But, trouble continues to follow them to the south where the forces of nature and love collide in this timeless classic. Included in the 4K UHD and Blu-ray copies are a slew of extras including an interview with Gere and the Oscar-winning cinematographer Haskell Wexler. Fans can also tune in to hear special commentary from the film’s editor, Billy Weber, art director Jack Fisk, costume designer Patricia Norris, and casting director Dianne Crittenden.

Classic New York City Crime Comes to Criterion

Scorsese fans will want to circle November 21 as their day to jump on the Criterion Collection as the filmmaker’s first standout feature, Mean Streets will become available that day. Like many of the iconic director’s later projects, Mean Streets takes place on the pavement of 1970s New York City — specifically in the family-oriented neighborhood of Little Italy. In the film, Harvey Keitel stars as a gang leader named Charlie who’s struggling with the moral implications of his life and is stressed by his over-the-top, trigger-happy best friend, Johnny Boy (Robert De Niro). This time, the 4K UHD and Blu-ray release comes with must-have extras for any Scorsese fan, including Martin Scorsese: Back on the Block, a short promo piece that follows the legendary director on his home turf in New York City’s Little Italy. Also included are interviews, a video essay, and even audio commentary between Scorsese and leading lady Amy Robinson.

Finally, November 21 also sees the arrival of Chabrol’s La cérémonie, an edge-of-your-seat crime thriller that will keep audiences guessing until the very end. Starring Isabelle Huppert, in a performance that earned her a César Award, the story follows Sophie (Sandrine Bonnaire), who is employed as a maid by a powerful family in Saint-Malo. There, she becomes friends with a postal clerk named Jeanne (Huppert) who sways Sophie into committing an unthinkable crime against the family for whom she works. The 4K restoration comes with extras including commentary from Chabrol, interviews with Chabrol, Bonnaire, and co-writer Caroline Eliacheff, a new introduction from Parasite-helmer Bong Joon Ho, and more.

Jackie Chan: Emergence of a Superstar

Originally tapped as a potential successor to Bruce Lee, Hong Kong martial arts phenom Jackie Chan soon established his own unique screen persona, blending goofball slapstick and bone-crunching kung fu into intricate feats of supercharged athleticism. Tracing his rise from breakout star to full-fledged auteur, these six unabashedly silly, unstoppably entertaining early-career highlights find Chan refining the lovably mischievous image that would make him a global icon, while also assuming greater creative control over his projects—first as his own martial-arts choreographer, and later as a writer-director who set a thrilling new standard for daredevil action comedy.

The Last Picture Show

One of the key films of the American seventies cinema renaissance, The Last Picture Show is set in the early fifties, in the loneliest Texas nowheresville to ever dust up a movie screen. This aching portrait of a dying West, adapted from Larry McMurtry's novel, focuses on the daily shuffles of three futureless teens—enigmatic Sonny (Timothy Bottoms), wayward jock Duane (Jeff Bridges), and desperate-to-be-adored rich girl Jacy (Cybill Shepherd)—and the aging lost souls who bump up against them in the night like drifting tumbleweeds, including Cloris Leachman's lonely housewife and Ben Johnson's grizzled movie-house proprietor. Featuring evocative black-and-white imagery and profoundly felt performances, this hushed depiction of crumbling American values remains the pivotal work in the career of invaluable film historian and director Peter Bogdanovich.

Days of Heaven

One-of-a-kind filmmaker-philosopher Terrence Malick has created some of the most visually arresting films of the twentieth century, and his glorious period tragedy Days of Heaven, featuring Oscar-winning cinematography by Nestor Almendros, stands out among them. In 1910, a Chicago steelworker (Richard Gere) accidentally kills his supervisor, and flees with his girlfriend (Brooke Adams) and his little sister (Linda Manz) to the Texas panhandle, where they find work harvesting wheat in the fields of a stoic farmer (Sam Shepard). A love triangle, a swarm of locusts, a hellish fire—Malick captures it all with dreamlike authenticity, creating a timeless American idyll that is also a gritty evocation of turn-of-the-century labor.

Mean Streets

Martin Scorsese emerged as a generation-defining filmmaker with this gritty portrait of 1970s New York City, one of the most influential works of American independent cinema. Set in the insular Little Italy neighborhood of Scorsese's youth, Mean Streets follows guilt-ridden small-time ringleader Charlie (Harvey Keitel) as he deals with the debts owed by his dangerously volatile best pal, Johnny Boy (Robert De Niro), and pressure from his headstrong girlfriend, Teresa (Amy Robinson). As their intertwined lives spiral out of control, Scorsese showcases his precocious mastery of film style—evident in everything from his propulsive editing rhythms to the lovingly curated soundtrack—to create an electrifying vision of sin and redemption.

La cérémonie

Claude Chabrol's forty-ninth feature stands as the crowning achievement of his prolific career—a coolly riveting study of class dynamics, the psychology of crime, and the sordid secrets lurking beneath the veneer of everyday life. A fascinatingly enigmatic, César Award–winning Isabelle Huppert is the chaotic yin to Sandrine Bonnaire's tightly coiled yang. They are, respectively, a small-town postal worker and a maid to a wealthy family, a pair of outsiders who form a mysterious alliance that gradually, almost imperceptibly, goes haywire. With a master's control of sound, editing, and suspense, Chabrol constructs a tour de force of sustained tension that delivers each brilliant shock with ice-pick precision.