Run, don’t walk (but please drive safely!) to your local Barnes & Noble during the month of July to supe-up your at home movie collection. The biggest name in books is launching a sale of epic proportions by offering all Criterion Collection Blu-rays, DVDs, and 4K UHD discs half off from now through July 31. The impressive deal gives buyers access to every title from the biggest names in film under the sun, as found both in Barnes & Noble stores and online.

Browse the online store to see what motion picture strikes your fancy, or get caught up on all the newest offerings by checking out Collider’s multiple articles about each month’s Criterion new releases. As of July, the collection has seen the addition of features including The Virgin Suicides, Pink Flamingos, The Worst Person in the World, and Drive My Car, each packed with special bonus features and many receiving restorations and picture quality upgrades.

Since its founding in 1984, the Criterion Collection has been a cinephile's dream. Each month, pulling from the past and present, the company chooses several classic, cult and fan favorite titles to put their spin on and re-release for fans everywhere. Many older features receive full-blown restorative makeovers, giving their picture a crystal clear quality, and allowing fans a chance to see their favorite movie as they never have before. Each also comes with extras like director commentary, featurettes, and trailers — perfect for those interested to see how the sausage is made.

Image via Criterion Channel

RELATED: 7 Best New Movies on The Criterion Channel in June 2022

Along with the monthly additions to the Criterion Collection physical copies, the company also branched off and started the Criterion Channel, to keep movies constantly flowing for their subscribers. For $10.99/month or $99.99/year, those who sign up for the movie lover’s channel receive access to an unfathomable amount of revered productions both new and old. The independent streamer boasts titles that die-hard film aficionados will be hard-pressed to find anywhere else, and also gives their followers access to over 500 shorts and a crushing amount of bonus content, including interviews, video essays, introductions, and more.

Barnes & Noble’s Criterion sale is a terrific way to bulk up your collection of the best of the best, or surprise the cinephile in your life with some new products of their own. After all, the holiday season will be here sooner than you think, and what better way to get ahead of your shopping than saving some money and throwing down on these Blu-rays, DVDs, and 4K UHD copies while they’re available at Barnes & Noble for half-off? It’s a total win-win.