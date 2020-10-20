Criterion Collection 24-Hour 50% Off Flash Sale Is Underway

The best thing about Criterion discs is that they’re always rich with features and have impeccable transfers. The downside is that they’re a little pricier because you get what you pay for. Collectors know that the best approach to Criterion is to wait for a sale, and today that sale has arrived. For the next 24 hours, all in-stock Criterions are 50% off. While that’s a bit of a bummer for excluding pre-orders (sorry, you’ll have to pay full price for Parasite, or you can wait for Barnes & Noble’s 50% off sale later this year), there are still plenty of great Criterion discs you can buy. For my part, I pulled the trigger on adding Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Wildlife, and The Hit to my collection. If you’re looking for something a little more expensive that you can get for a good price, consider picking up Godzilla: The Showa Era Films or Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits.

Click over to Criterion now to get some good discs for half off.