Criterion Collection 24-Hour 50% Off Flash Sale Is Underway

by      October 20, 2020

The best thing about Criterion discs is that they’re always rich with features and have impeccable transfers. The downside is that they’re a little pricier because you get what you pay for. Collectors know that the best approach to Criterion is to wait for a sale, and today that sale has arrived. For the next 24 hours, all in-stock Criterions are 50% off. While that’s a bit of a bummer for excluding pre-orders (sorry, you’ll have to pay full price for Parasite, or you can wait for Barnes & Noble’s 50% off sale later this year), there are still plenty of great Criterion discs you can buy. For my part, I pulled the trigger on adding Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Wildlife, and The Hit to my collection. If you’re looking for something a little more expensive that you can get for a good price, consider picking up Godzilla: The Showa Era Films or Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits.

