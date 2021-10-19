If you're looking for an affordable, glow-up version of your favorite classic films, look no further than the Criterion flash sale that's going on right now. You can save 50% off all in-stock DVD and Blu-ray discs, but you better hurry, as the special discount is only available for 24 hours!

Included in the flash sale are Criterion's newest releases from this year, including such classics as The Incredible Shrinking Man, Love & Basketball, Mona Lisa, Working Girls, and Deep Cover. There are also foreign film selections available, including Throw Down, After Life, and La Piscine. And there's no better time to finally pick up Criterion's World of Wong Kar Wai box set. The vast majority of titles available in this flash sale can be purchased for less than $20 each, and for certain DVD selections, you can get them for under $15.

Why buy from the Criterion Collection, as opposed to other retailers? Because Criterion goes above and beyond to provide you with the highest quality renditions of the classic films you know and love. Many of these movies have undergone a 4K digital restoration for your modern-day viewing pleasure. There are also a plethora of extra goodies - depending on which movies you purchase - which create a richer and more immersive viewing experience. Some of these include interviews with actors and creators of the film, original movie trailers, essays from film writers, and more. The flash sale ends tomorrow, October 20 at 12 p.m. ET, so if you want a 50% discount on some of the greatest films of all time, don't delay. There isn't any time to waste.

