If you were looking for an excuse to complete your film collection, Criterion just started a new sale specially curated for cinema enthusiasts. It's the perfect opportunity to grab some of the fantastic disc releases Criterion has launched in the past few months. However, you should hurry up to grab some classic film on DVD, Blu-Ray, or 4K, as the new sale only goes until March 9 at 12pm ET.

The Criterion has been restoring and releasing film classics on home distribution for almost four decades now, from timeless classics to contemporary hits. With the Criterion Collection, the company has been expanding its catalog for the joy of film lovers everywhere. And for our collective despair, there are always more great movies being released every month than our budget can bear. So, Criterion's sales are the perfect moment to go wild and grab what you can.

If you are unsure of what to get, 2021 was an excellent year for the Criterion Collection, with the release of a 4K set of Citizen Kane, with 4-discs filled with documentaries, commentary tracks, interviews, and even other works by director Orson Welles. Another must-have set by Criterion is the "Ingmar Bergman's Collection," with 39 different films from the director of The Seventh Seal. And if art films are not your thing, Criterion also offers other incredible disc sets such as "Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits," with five films of the legendary martial artist that revolutionized action cinema.

If you are looking to complete your collection with the latest releases, just last month Criterion added to its Collection a 2K digital restoration of Written on the Wind, featuring an Oscar-winning supporting performance by Dorothy Malone. Six-time Oscar-nominated Love Affair also got a 4K digital restoration. The 1920s themed gangster epic Miller's Crossing includes fiction-focused crime was also released with a discussion between directors Joel and Ethan Coen and crime author Megan Abbott.

And that's just for February, as January also saw the addition of Jane Campion's The Piano, Academy Award-nominated documentary Time, and a 4K remaster re-release of The Beatles' 1964 hit A Hard Day's Night. The highlights for March are Martin Scorsese's 1976 concert film The Last Waltz, the previously out-of-print Jean-Pierre Melville's 1970 French/Italian crime movie Le Cercle Rouge, and Robert Aldrich's 1965 disaster movie The Flight of the Phoenix. The year has barely started, but Criterion is already giving us enough reasons to increase our collection. Lucky for us, there's a sale.

You can browse all available titles in the current Criterion sale through this link. The Criterion flash sale runs for the next 24 hours so stock up before it ends at 12pm ET tomorrow!. Shop the collection here.

