The year is almost over, and as everyone prepares for Christmas, Criterion is continuing to gear up for 2024 with a stacked collection of titles for cinephiles of all kinds. After ringing in the new year with Trainspotting and Mudbound among others in January, followed by a February lineup headlined by Robert Altman's McCabe & Mrs. Miller, The Criterion Collection will bolster its ranks in March with new additions, including Alice Diop's acclaimed 2022 legal drama Saint Omer as well as Laura Poitras's Academy Award-nominated documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed which leads off the month.

Released in 2022, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed tells the story of Nan Goldin, an internationally recognized artist and activist who spent years fighting against the uber-rich Sackler family for their hand in creating the Opioid epidemic that still kills millions to this day. Told through Goldin's ground-breaking photography, slideshows, deep interviews, and footage of her working to bring down the family that caused so much death, it's been hailed as a painstakingly crafted portrait that Poitras spent years on to fully capture Goldin's life from her work with Prescription Addiction Intervention Now (P.A.I.N.) to her powerful and infamous 1989 AIDS exhibition "Witnesses: Against Our Vanishing" and much more.

Coming on the same day is William Dieterle's All That Money Can Buy (a.k.a. The Devil and Daniel Webster), a black and white film from 1941 based on Stephen Vincent Benét short story about a farmer who makes a deal with the Devil for seven years of good luck. Quickly realizing his lapse in judgment, he turns to the one man he believes can save him - legendary American politician and orator Daniel Webster. Beyond an Oscar win for Bernard Herrmann's score and a nomination for Walter Huston's devilish turn as Satan, the film has cast a long cultural shadow, inspiring the classic "The Devil and Homer Simpson" segment from The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror IV." Following that is a 2K restoration of the Iranian title The Runner from 1984. Directed by Amir Naderi, it adds a charming coming-of-age tale to the collection as it follows a young orphan (Madjid Niroumand) fighting for a better life through working odd jobs, running, and generally making the most of every day. The internationally successful feature would bring more eyes to Iranian cinema through its heartfelt story based on Naderi's experiences growing up.

'Saint Omer' and 'To Die For' Close Out the Month of March on Criterion

The penultimate title of the month, Saint Omer presents the case of Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanda), a young Senegalese woman on trial for the murder of her 15-month-old daughter. Diop leaves the world of documentary behind for a narrative feature delivered from the perspective of a novelist named Rama (Kayije Kagame) who travels to Saint-Omer, France for the trial only to be forever changed by the testimony with which she deeply connects. The Criterion release features multiple conversations with Diop, who will dive deep into the highly acclaimed film which she based on an actual case she attended.

Rounding out the bunch is To Die For, the 1995 film from Oscar-nominated director Gus Van Sant starring Nicole Kidman. She plays a perky local weather reporter and seemingly typical girl next door whose lust for stardom leads her to a dark place. She devises a plot to have her husband murdered, allowing her to pursue greater achievements. Things don't go according to plan, however, and she soon finds herself at the center of a scandal that will make her infamous rather than famous. Kidman shares the screen with a strong cast including Matt Dillon, a young Joaquin Phoenix, and Casey Affleck, and the Criterion release will re-present their story in stunning 4K Ultra HD.

Pre-orders for the upcoming Criterion titles are now available on the site. March's releases begin with All the Beauty and the Bloodshed and All That Money Can Buy on March 12.