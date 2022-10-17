As the saying should go, new year, new Criterion releases. The Criterion Collection has announced its January lineup, which includes a classic fantasy film, one of Mia Hansen-Løve’s finest, and yet another trilogy being bundled together. The first film in the lineup is The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, Terry Gilliam’s 1988 fantasy film that stars John Neville, Eric Idle and Sarah Polley. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards at the 1990 ceremony, including Best Visual Effects and Best Costume Design. The Adventures of Baron Munchausen is the only one of the bunch to receive a 4K UHD release (which also includes a Blu-ray), and will also receive a 2-disc Blu-ray release.

John M. Stahl’s Imitation of Life will also hit the collection at the end of January. The 1934 drama is a very relevant story in 2022, despite being released 88 years ago, and will be given Blu-ray and DVD editions. This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s 2019 film, is an exploration of one’s mortality and follows an elderly woman who has lost everyone in her family as she prepares for her own death. The film will be released in a one-disc Blu-ray edition and 2-DVD edition.

Hansen-Løve, while no stranger to the Criterion Collection or the Criterion Channel, has surprisingly never had one of her films released by them. That will change when Bergman Island — her stellar 2021 film — joins the collection in January. The film stars Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Anders Danielsen Lie and Mia Wasikowska in a story about creative writing that blurs the lines between reality and fiction. It’s almost ironic that Hansen-Løve’s first film in the Criterion Collection uses the great Ingmar Bergman’s name in the title and has references to the Seventh Seal director’s work throughout, given that Bergman is also no stranger to the Criterion Collection. In fact, a 39-film box set was released by the Criterion Collection and is a must-purchase item for any fan of Bergman (including the characters in Bergman Island).

Last but certainly not least is Lars von Trier’s Europe trilogy. The Criterion Collection is no stranger to bundling together trilogies. Ranging from Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy to the Three Colors trilogy and even the upcoming Infernal Affairs trilogy, the Criterion Closet has been filled with plenty of box sets. The films in the trilogy include The Element of Crime, Epidemic and Europa. Europa will be receiving a 4K digital restoration while the other two films will be getting 3K digital restorations. The trilogy will be available as a Blu-ray set.

You can find the full specs, special features and synopses of each film in the January lineup below:

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (January 3)

The boundless imagination of Terry Gilliam yields a dazzling fantasy of epic proportions. Inspired by the extravagant exploits of the fabled Baron Munchausen, this spectacle—born of a famously turbulent production—follows the whimsical eighteenth-century nobleman (John Neville) as he embarks on an outlandish quest that takes him from faraway lands to the moon to the belly of a sea monster and beyond, meanwhile waging battle against a vengeful sultan and the tyranny of logic. Packed frame to frame with special effects, mischievous wit, and colorful performances—including a young Sarah Polley as the Baron’s no-nonsense sidekick—the Oscar-nominated The Adventures of Baron Munchausen is a lavish celebration of the triumph of make-believe over reality.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, approved by writer-director Terry Gilliam, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack For the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features Audio commentary featuring Gilliam and his coscreenwriter, Charles McKeown Documentary on the making of the film New video essay by critic and filmmaker David Cairns about the history of the Baron Munchausen character Behind-the-scenes footage of the film’s special effects, narrated by Gilliam Deleted scenes with commentary by Gilliam Storyboards for unfilmed scenes, narrated by Gilliam and McKeown Original marketing materials including a trailer and electronic-press-kit featurettes, as well as preview cards and advertising proposals read by Gilliam Miracle of Flight (1974), an animated short film by Gilliam Episode of The South Bank Show from 1991 on Gilliam English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing PLUS: An essay by critic and author Michael Koresky

Bergman Island (January 3)

Writer-director Mia Hansen-Løve embarks on a luminous summertime odyssey to the home of Ingmar Bergman for her seventh feature, a graceful, shape-shifting tale about the interplay of life and art and the ways in which stories are born. In search of inspiration for their current filmmaking projects, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and her partner (Tim Roth) travel to the remote island of Fårö, Sweden, where Bergman lived and worked for decades. There, the spirit of the cinema master looms as Chris confronts her complicated relationships to work, men, motherhood, and her artistic influences. Also featuring radiant performances from Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie, Bergman Island is a rich deconstruction of the mysteries of the creative process and the journey that every film takes from thought to page to screen.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

2K digital master, approved by director Mia Hansen-Løve, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray New interview with Hansen-Løve New interview with actor Vicky Krieps Bergman’s Ghosts (2021), a short film made during the filming of Bergman Island by actor Gabe Klinger English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing PLUS: An essay by critic Devika Girish

Imitation of Life (January 10)

Melodrama master John M. Stahl brings his exquisite restraint and almost spiritually pure visual style to this devastating, enduringly relevant story of mothers and daughters. Imitation of Life explores the friendship between two struggling single mothers: one (Claudette Colbert) a working-class white woman who ascends to the top of the business world, the other (Louise Beavers) her Black housekeeper, whose life is shattered by the rejection of her rebellious, white-passing daughter (Fredi Washington). It is this latter relationship—attuned to America’s bitter racial realities and heartbreakingly enacted by trailblazing Black performers Beavers and Washington—that lends the film its transcendent emotional power. This first adaptation of Fannie Hurst’s best-selling novel boldly confronts the complexities and contradictions of racial identity, economic exploitation, and the limits of the American dream.

SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray New interview with Miriam J. Petty, author of Stealing the Show: African American Performers and Audiences in 1930s Hollywood, about the resonance of Louise Beavers’s and Fredi Washington’s performances New interview with Imogen Sara Smith, contributor to The Call of the Heart: John M. Stahl and Hollywood Melodrama, about director John M. Stahl and his work with actor Claudette Colbert and others Trailer English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing PLUS: An essay by Petty

Lars Van Trier's Europe Trilogy (January 17)

With his dazzling first three features, Lars von Trier sought nothing less than to map the soul of Europe—its troubled past, anxious present, and uncertain future. Linked by a fascination with hypnotic states and the mesmeric possibilities of cinema, the films that make up the Europe Trilogy—The Element of Crime, Epidemic, and Europa—filter the continent’s turbulent history, guilt, and traumas through the Danish provocateur’s audacious deconstructions of genres including film noir, melodrama, horror, and science fiction. Above all, they are bravura showcases for von Trier’s hallucinatory visuals, with each shot a tour de force of technical invention and dark imagination.

THREE-BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K digital restoration of Europa, with uncompressed stereo soundtrack, and 3K digital restorations of The Element of Crime and Epidemic, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks Audio commentaries featuring director Lars von Trier and others Tranceformer: A Portrait of Lars von Trier (1997), a documentary by Stig Björkman Interview from 2005 with von Trier about the Europe Trilogy Making-of documentaries for all three films Programs on the films featuring interviews with many of von Trier’s collaborators Two short student films by von Trier: Nocturne (1980) and Images of Liberation (1982) Danish television interview with von Trier from 1994 Trailers English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing PLUS: An essay by critic Howard Hampton

This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection (January 24)

With a poet’s eye for place, light, and the spiritual dimensions of everyday existence, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese crafts a meditation on the concept of homeland and a transcendent elegy for what is lost in the name of progress. Grieving and alone following the deaths of her husband and children, elderly Mantoa (Mary Twala Mhlongo, in a soul-shaking end-of-life performance) prepares for her own death and to be buried alongside her ancestors. When plans for a new dam near her village in the landlocked kingdom of Lesotho threaten to literally wash away all she holds dear, Mantoa takes a last stand, mobilizing her neighbors to fight for their land and their way of life. The experience of watching Mosese’s visionary, much-lauded This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection is as timeless and elemental as the land itself.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES