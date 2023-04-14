Summer is on the way, and The Criterion Collection is ready to take over those outdoor movie nights. Though still a couple of months away, the July 2023 batch of films joining the collection have been announced. Among them are The Watermelon Woman, Breathless, After Hours, The Ranown Westerns: Five Films Directed by Budd Boetticher, and One False Move. All titles will receive physical Blu-ray editions and special features. Excluding The Watermelon Woman, each film also gains a 4K restoration.

Cheryl Dunye's directorial debut The Watermelon Woman kicks off the releases on July 11. Released in 1996, the film follows Cheryl (played by Dunye), an aspiring director who works as a video store clerk. Thanks to her interest in forgotten Black actresses, Cheryl eventually learns about the Watermelon Woman, who has more in common with Cheryl than she expected while she navigates a relationship with her white girlfriend. Martin Scorsese's After Hours will release the same day. The 1985 feature centers on Paul (Griffin Dunne), who seeks out a mystery woman (Rosanna Arquette) to hook-up with. What follows is one of the wildest night's of Paul's life, with a pile of odd happenings. Linda Fiorentino, Teri Garr, Catherine O’Hara, and John Heard also star.

The following week, July 18, belongs to Jean-Luc Godard's Breathless and the six-disc collection of The Ranown Westerns. In 1960, Godard left an impressionable mark when his homage to American film released. It follows a car thief on the run who meets with an American journalism student and tries to convince her to run away with him. Breathless is also notable in that it helped launch the French New Wave. Similarly, The Ranown Westerns collection solidified Boetticher and Western film star Randolph Scott as serious inclusions to the Western genre, as they offered "profound explorations of loyalty, greed, honor, and revenge." The included movies are The Tall T, Decision at Sundown, Buchanan Rides Alone, Ride Lonesome, and Comanche Station.

Finally, One False Move rounds out the month's releases on July 25. Directed by Carl Franklin, the feature brings audiences through the lives of a handful of characters as their lives travel on a collision course. Bill Paxton plays "a small-town police chief with an explosive secret." Two drug dealers (Billy Bob Thornton and Michael Beach) flee to Arkansas from Los Angeles after leaving a trail of bodies in their wake. Meanwhile, an enigmatic woman played by Cynda Williams finds herself caught in the middle.

Check out the full list of July titles and their bonus features below:

The Watermelon Woman (July 11)

The wry, incisive debut feature by Cheryl Dunye gave cinema something bracingly new and groundbreaking: a vibrant representation of Black lesbian identity by a Black lesbian filmmaker. Dunye stars as Cheryl, a video-store clerk and aspiring director whose interest in forgotten Black actresses leads her to investigate an obscure 1930s performer known as the Watermelon Woman, whose story proves to have surprising resonances with Cheryl’s own life as she navigates a new relationship with a white girlfriend (Guinevere Turner). Balancing breezy romantic comedy with a serious inquiry into the history of Black and queer women in Hollywood, The Watermelon Woman slyly rewrites long-standing constructions of race and sexuality on-screen, introducing an important voice in American cinema.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

2K digital restoration, supervised by director Cheryl Dunye, cinematographer Michelle Crenshaw, and producer Alexandra Juhasz, in collaboration with the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project, with 3.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New interview with Dunye

New conversation between Dunye and artist-filmmaker Martine Syms

New conversation between Juhasz and filmmaker and film scholar Thomas Allen Harris

Six early short films by Dunye

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Cassie da Costa

After Hours (July 11)

Desperate to escape his mind-numbing routine, uptown Manhattan office worker Paul Hackett (Griffin Dunne) ventures downtown for a hookup with a mystery woman (Rosanna Arquette). So begins the wildest night of his life, as bizarre occurrences—involving underground-art punks, a distressed waitress, a crazed Mister Softee truck driver, and a bagel-and-cream-cheese paperweight—pile up with anxiety-inducing relentlessness and thwart his attempts to get home. With this Kafkaesque cult classic, Martin Scorsese—abetted by Michael Ballhaus’s kinetic cinematography and scene-stealing supporting turns by Linda Fiorentino, Teri Garr, Catherine O’Hara, and John Heard—directed a darkly comic tale of mistaken identity, turning the desolate night world of 1980s SoHo into a bohemian wonderland of surreal menace.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, approved by editor Thelma Schoonmaker, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New program featuring director Martin Scorsese interviewed by writer Fran Lebowitz

Audio commentary from 2004 featuring Scorsese, Schoonmaker, director of photography Michael Ballhaus, actor and producer Griffin Dunne, and producer Amy Robinson, with additional comments recorded in 2023

Documentary about the making of the film featuring Dunne, Robinson, and Schoonmaker

New program on the look of the film featuring costume designer Rita Ryack and production designer Jeffrey Townsend

Deleted scenes

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Sheila O’Malley

Breathless (July 18)

There was before Breathless, and there was after Breathless. Jean-Luc Godard burst onto the film scene in 1960 with this jazzy, free-form, and sexy homage to the American film genres that inspired him as a writer for Cahiers du cinéma. With its lack of polish, surplus of attitude, anything-goes crime narrative, and effervescent young stars Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg, Breathless helped launch the French New Wave and ensured that cinema would never be the same.

4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Interviews with director Jean-Luc Godard; actors Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg, and Jean-Pierre Melville; director of photography Raoul Coutard; assistant director Pierre Rissient; and filmmaker D. A. Pennebaker

Two video essays: filmmaker Mark Rappaport’s Jean Seberg and critic Jonathan Rosenbaum’s “Breathless” as Criticism

Chambre 12, Hôtel de Suède, a 1993 French documentary about the making of Breathless, featuring members of the cast and crew

Charlotte et son Jules, a 1959 short film by Godard featuring Belmondo

Trailer

PLUS: An essay by scholar Dudley Andrew, writings by Godard, François Truffaut’s original treatment, and Godard’s scenario

The Ranown Westerns: Five Films Directed by Budd Boetticher (July 18)

The five briskly entertaining, vividly performed westerns made by director Budd Boetticher and strapping star Randolph Scott in the second half of the 1950s transcend their B-movie origins to become rich, unexpectedly profound explorations of loyalty, greed, honor, and revenge. Often grouped under the name Ranown (after producer Harry Joe Brown and Scott’s production company) and colorfully scripted by Burt Kennedy and Charles Lang, these films seem to unfold in a world unto themselves, staking a claim between traditional westerns and the subversive genre revisionism of the 1960s—and representing the crowning achievement of the underappreciated auteur Boetticher.

SIX-DISC 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

Five feature films: The Tall T, Decision at Sundown, Buchanan Rides Alone, Ride Lonesome, and Comanche Station.

New 4K digital restorations by Sony Pictures Entertainment, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks

Three 4K UHD discs of the films presented in Dolby Vision HDR and three Blu-rays with the films and special features

Introductions to the films by filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Taylor Hackford

New introduction by film critic Farran Smith Nehme on actor Randolph Scott

Three audio commentaries, featuring film scholar Jeanine Basinger on The Tall T, film critic Jeremy Arnold on Ride Lonesome, and Hackford on Comanche Station

Archival programs featuring interviews with director Budd Boetticher

Audio conversation with Boetticher and film scholar Jim Kitses

Super 8 home-movie version of Comanche Station

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by film scholar Tom Gunning

THE TALL T

Based on a story by Elmore Leonard, this collaboration between director Budd Boetticher, actor Randolph Scott, and screenwriter Burt Kennedy is a model of elegantly economical storytelling charged with psychological tension. Here, Scott is the easygoing rancher who, along with the newlywed daughter (Maureen O’Sullivan) of a wealthy mining baron, must use his wits to stay alive when he is taken hostage by a band of ruthless stagecoach robbers. He is memorably matched by Richard Boone’s dangerously charming, nearly sympathetic villain in a performance that exemplifies the fine moral shading that distinguishes the Ranown westerns.

DECISION AT SUNDOWN

Randolph Scott boldly subverts his upstanding image in this stark, often startlingly bleak tale of revenge and a man’s misguided quest for redemption. He plays the mysterious stranger who, consumed by hatred for the man he blames for his wife’s suicide, rides into the corrupt town of Sundown hell-bent on vengeance. There, both he and the townspeople face a reckoning that forces them to confront disturbing truths about themselves. All but annihilating the myth of the righteous western hero, Decision at Sundown edges the Ranown films into increasingly dark, despairing territory.

BUCHANAN RIDES ALONE

Welcome to Agry Town, a corrupt border outpost presided over by a pair of rival brothers whose bottomless greed corrupts everything in their orbit. Into this moral cesspool rides drifter Tom Buchanan (Randolph Scott), who soon finds himself railroaded for murder and, alongside a vengeful young Mexican vaquero, forced to take a stand for justice. The noir-tinged narrative—replete with twists, double crosses, and the kind of richly drawn villains who are hallmarks of the Ranown westerns—moves with entertaining economy toward a memorably ironic climax.

RIDE LONESOME

Mysterious motivations drive taciturn bounty hunter Ben Brigade (Randolph Scott) to capture a wanted murderer—but his quest is complicated when he is accosted by a pair of outlaws who have their own inscrutable reasons for riding along. Masterfully scripted by Burt Kennedy, who weaves a complex web of ambiguous loyalties and motives, and featuring supporting turns by genre icons James Coburn (in his film debut) and Lee Van Cleef, the first of the Ranown westerns to be shot in CinemaScope makes striking use of the enlarged frame—with a final shot that stands as perhaps the single most unforgettable image in the series.

COMANCHE STATION

The last collaboration between Budd Boetticher and Randolph Scott brings the Ranown westerns full circle, reexamining many of the films’ key themes and tropes: greed, loyalty, hidden motivations, and the fine moral line that separates heroes from villains. Scott stars as the enigmatic Jefferson Cody, who rescues a woman kidnapped by Comanches for reasons that may have nothing to do with the bounty offered for her return. But before he can bring her to safety, he’ll have to contend with the dangers of the Comanche warpath and a trio of bounty hunters who have designs on the reward.

One False Move (July 25)

A small-town police chief (Bill Paxton) concealing an explosive secret. A pair of ruthless drug dealers (coscreenwriter Billy Bob Thornton and Michael Beach) who leave a bloody trail in their wake as they make their way from Los Angeles to Arkansas. And an enigmatic woman (Cynda Williams) caught in the middle. The way these desperate lives converge becomes a masterclass in slow-burn tension thanks to the nuanced direction of Carl Franklin, whose haunting debut feature travels a crooked road across America’s most fraught divisions—urban and rural, Black and white—while imbuing noir conventions with a wrenching emotional depth.

