Another month means another batch of films heading to The Criterion Collection. The next announced slate is for May 2023 and ushers in five new titles for the collection. Among them are Wings of Desire, Branded to Kill, Targets, Petite Maman, and Thelma & Louise. Per usual for Criterion, all the films are receiving physical re-releases with a mix of 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats. Each also comes packed with bonus features that include commentaries, deleted scenes, interviews, and more. They are currently up now for pre-order.

A $K remaster of Wings of Desire, director Wim Wenders' cinematic symphony, kicks off the May titles. The 1987 classic follows Damiel (Bruno Ganz), an angel perched on the highest buildings of Berlin as he hears the hopes, fears, and dreams of those below him. However, he's willing to give up everything -- including his immortality -- when he falls in love with a human. The film weaves together a plethora of sounds and images to bring the story to life. Seijun Suzuki's Branded to Kill follows as the second 4K release. First released in 1967, the film centers on a yakuza assassin who becomes a target himself after messing up a job.

Targets, first released in 1968, marked the debut of Peter Bogdanovich who brought a chilling Hollywood tale to the screen. The movie stars Boris Karloff as a different version of himself. He plays an aging horror icon who crosses path with a seemingly normal young man who goes on a shooting spree. Petite Maman heads down a less horrifying path in Céline Sciamma’s follow-up to Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Petite Maman takes place in the aftermath of Nelly's grandmother's death. So, Nelly accompanies her mother to her childhood home where they connect in an unexpected way.

Last but not least, Thelma & Louise rounds out the May releases. The pop-culture staple follows its title characters, two best friends who set out on the adventure of a lifetime. However, their fun is sullied when they become accidental fugitives and their road trip becomes more of a road runaway as they attempt to avoid the police. The film was nominated for six Academy Awards and ultimately brought home the win for Best Screenplay.

Check out the full list of May titles and their bonus features below:

Wings of Desire (May 2)

Wings of Desire is one of cinema’s loveliest city symphonies. Bruno Ganz is Damiel, an angel perched atop buildings high over Berlin who can hear the thoughts—fears, hopes, dreams—of all the people living below. But when he falls in love with a beautiful trapeze artist, he is willing to give up his immortality and come back to earth to be with her. Made not long before the fall of the Berlin Wall, this stunning tapestry of sounds and images, shot in black and white and color by the legendary Henri Alekan, forever made the name of director Wim Wenders synonymous with film art.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K restoration, supervised and approved by director Wim Wenders, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Audio commentary featuring Wenders and actor Peter Falk

The Angels Among Us (2003), a documentary featuring interviews with Wenders, Falk, actors Bruno Ganz and Otto Sander, writer Peter Handke, and composer Jürgen Knieper

Episode of Cinéma cinémas from 1987, featuring on-set footage)

Interview with director of photography Henri Alekan

Deleted scenes and outtakes

Excerpts from the film Alekan la lumière (1985) and from Ganz and Sander’s 1982 film about actor Curt Bois

Notes and photos by art directors Heidi and Toni Lüdi

Trailers

PLUS: An essay by critic Michael Atkinson and writings by Handke and Wenders

Branded to Kill (May 9)

Image via Criterion Collection

When Japanese New Wave bad boy Seijun Suzuki delivered this brutal, hilarious, and visually inspired masterpiece to the executives at his studio, he was promptly fired. Branded to Kill tells the ecstatically bent story of a yakuza assassin with a fetish for sniffing steamed rice (the chipmunk-cheeked superstar Joe Shishido) who botches a job and ends up a target himself. This is Suzuki at his most extreme—the flabbergasting pinnacle of his sixties pop-art aesthetic.

4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Interviews with director Seijun Suzuki and assistant director Masami Kuzuu

Interview with Suzuki from 1997

Interview with actor Joe Shishido

Trailer

PLUS: An essay by critic and historian Tony Rayns

Targets (May 16)

Image via Criterion Collection

Old Hollywood collides with New Hollywood, and screen horror with real-life horror, in the startling debut feature from Peter Bogdanovich. Produced by Roger Corman, this chillingly prescient vision of American-made carnage casts Boris Karloff as a version of himself: an aging horror-movie icon whose fate intersects with that of a seemingly ordinary young man (Tim O’Kelly) on a psychotic shooting spree around Los Angeles. Charged with provocative ideas about the relationship between mass media and mass violence, Targets is a model of maximally effective filmmaking on a minimal budget and a potent first statement from one of the defining voices of the American New Wave.

SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 2K digital restoration, supervised by director Peter Bogdanovich, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Audio commentary from 2003 featuring Bogdanovich

New interview with filmmaker Richard Linklater

Introduction to the film from 2003 by Bogdanovich

Excerpts from a 1983 interview with production designer Polly Platt

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Adam Nayman and, in the Blu-ray edition, excerpts from an interview with Bogdanovich from Eric Sherman and Martin Rubin’s 1969 book The Director’s Event: Interviews with Five American Film-Makers

Petite Maman (May 23)

Image via Criterion Collection

Céline Sciamma’s follow-up to Portrait of a Lady on Fire transcends time and space to weave a delicately emotional fable about grief, family, and connection across generations. In the wake of her grandmother’s death, eight-year-old Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) accompanies her distraught mother (Nina Meurisse) to her childhood home. There, Nelly’s encounter with another young girl (Gabrielle Sanz) brings mother and daughter together in a way neither could have ever imagined. Evoking childhood’s perpetual state of wonder through luminous, richly textured images, Petite maman takes viewers on a journey inward for a quietly miraculous tale of emotional time travel.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K digital master, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New conversation between director Céline Sciamma and filmmaker Joachim Trier

Trailers

PLUS: An essay by author So Mayer

Thelma & Louise (May 30)

Image via Criterion Collection

Two women, a turquoise Thunderbird, the ride of a lifetime. With this pop-culture landmark, screenwriter Callie Khouri and action auteur Ridley Scott rewrote the rules of the road movie, telling the story of two best friends who find themselves transformed into accidental fugitives during a weekend getaway gone wrong—leading them on a high-speed Southwest odyssey as they elude police and discover freedom on their own terms. Propelled by irresistible performances from Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis (plus Brad Pitt in a sexy, star-making turn)—and nominated for six Academy Awards, winning one for Khouri—the exhilaratingly cathartic Thelma & Louise stands as cinema’s ultimate ode to ride-or-die female friendship.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES